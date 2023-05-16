Aggies in Eighth Place Heading into Final Round

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

SALEM, S.C. – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team finished the second round of the NCAA Salem Regional tied for eighth place in the 14-team field.

The Aggies carded a 5-under 283 in Tuesday’s action on The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, a par-72, 7,126-yard course. Texas A&M’s two-round tally stands at 12-under 564, 11 strokes below the cutoff to advance to the NCAA Championships with the top five teams from each of the six regionals heading to the final tournament.

Arkansas leads the Salem Regional heading into the final round at 39-under 537. Georgia Tech is second at 32-under 544 followed by North Carolina (-25), New Mexico (-25) and Northern Illinois (-23). The Aggies are tied with San Diego State (-12) in eighth place with Georgia Southern (-18) and Clemson (-16) between them and the coveted fifth-place spot.

Daniel Rodrigues posted the Aggies’ best round Tuesday with a 3-under 69. He birdied six holes on the day, including three on both sides of the turn. For the tournament, he is tied for 27th place at 3-under 141.

Sam Bennett and Phichaksn Maichon both logged 1-under 71 rounds. Bennett had Texas A&M’s lone eagle on the day at the par-5 16th hole. Bennett enters the final round tied for 22nd at 4-under 140. Maichon is tied for 27th at 3-under 141.

Vishnu Sadagopan ended Tuesday’s round at even 72 after starting 3-under 33 on the front nine. He is tied for 32nd at 2-under 142. William Paysse was also even 72 on the day and stands at 2-over 146 for the tournament.

Texas A&M starts Wednesday’s action teeing off from hole No. 1 at 7:55 a.m. Central. The Aggies are paired with Clemson and San Diego State.

TEAM SCORES

1. Arkansas 266-271=537 -39 2. Georgia Tech 278-266=544 -32 3. North Carolina 273-278=551 -25 4. New Mexico 272-279=551 -25 5. Northern Illinois 275-278=553 -23 6. Georgia Southern 279-279-558 -18 7. Clemson 282-278=560 -16 t-8. Texas A&M 281-283=564 -12 t-8. San Diego State 284-280=564 -12 10. Furman 283-288=571 -5 11. Middle Tennessee 283-291=574 -2 12. Purdue 283-296=579 +3 13. Longwood 284-302=586 +10 14. Long Island 308-292=600 +24

TEXAS A&M SCORES