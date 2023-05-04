Aggies Headed to Salem Regional

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team earned a spot in the NCAA Salem Regional which will be contested May 15-17 on The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in South Carolina.

The Aggies earned the No. 3 seed in the 14-team regional to be contested 40 miles west of Greenville. The ACC has three teams in the tournament, including 1-seed North Carolina and 2-seed Georgia Tech along with the host Clemson who earned the No. 9 seed. Arkansas joins Texas A&M as the two SEC teams in the field.

The other combatants include San Diego State, Georgia Southern, Purdue, New Mexico, Furman, Middle Tennessee, Northern Illinois, Long Island and Longwood.

The top five teams at each of the NCAA’s six regionals advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championship is slated for May 26-31.

The Aggies are making their 48th NCAA postseason appearance, including the 19th time the last 20 seasons. The NCAA has hosted regionals since 1989 and the Maroon & White have earned 30th trips in that span.

Texas A&M is in the midst of a successful 2022-23 campaign. The Maroon & White picked up tournament wins at the Badger Invitational and Blessings Collegiate in the fall and continued to fill the trophy case with victories at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate and Louisiana Classics this spring.

Aggies have also captured individual medalist honors on four occasions including William Paysse (Badger Invitational), Daniel Rodrigues (Blessings Collegiate), Sam Bennett (John A. Burns Intercollegiate) and Phichaksn Maichon (Bearkat Invitational.

The Cliff at Keowee Falls is a Jack Nicklaus design featuring tree-lined fairways in a series of picturesque holes in the rollicking foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The par-72, 7,171-yard course along offers plenty of challenges including sand, water and oaks on 160 acres of nature-drenched land.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Tournament

Salem Regional – May 15-17

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Salem, S.C.

Golfstat ranking in parentheses ( )

1. North Carolina (2)

2. Georgia Tech (11)

3. Texas A&M (14)

4. San Diego State (23)

5. Georgia Southern (26)

6. Arkansas (35)

7. Purdue (38)

8. New Mexico (47)

9. Clemson (54)

10. Furman (58)

11. Middle Tennessee (64)

12. Northern Illinois (127)

13. Long Island (186)

14. Longwood (201)