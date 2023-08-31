Aggies Head to Falcon Invitational

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Texas A&M volleyball team head to the Falcon Invitational where it will face Wright State, the hosts Bowling Green and Loyola Chicago Aug. 31-Sept. 2, respectively.

In the Aggies (2-0) opening action of the season the squad traveled to the Omaha Invite for a pair of matches. A&M faced the host Mavericks in the first match, claiming head coach Jamie Morrison’s first collegiate head coaching win, 3-1. The Maroon & White doubled down on wins, as they swept Pepperdine, a 2022 NCAA Tournament Team, returning home with a perfect record.

The team shared the offensive responsibilities, with three players recording double-digit kill games. Sophomore Logan Lednicky and freshman Bianna Muoneke recorded over 10 kills in both matches, while graduate Caroline Meuth logged a team season-high 17 kills versus Omaha. The Maroon & White also dominated opponents at the net, with Ital Lopuyo, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and Morgan Perkins all registering over eight total blocks through the pair of matches.

A&M have played a combined five matches versus the three upcoming opponents. The Aggies have faced Loyola Chicago three times, holding a perfect 3-0 record, with the most recent win coming in 2006. The Maroon & White faced Wright State in 1991, securing the only win in the pair’s history. Bowling Green are the only team at the invitational to claim a win versus A&M, downing the Aggies in 1991 to lead 1-0 in the all-time series.

The Aggies match versus the hosts Bowling Green will air on ESPN+, while their action with Wright State and Loyola Chicago will stream live on YouTube.

All live stats from the invitational can be found on Bowling Green’s website.