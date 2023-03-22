Aggies Get Third Win of 2023 Over Rice

Credit to Ben Rikard | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In a back-and-forth midweek matchup, the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies overcame a Rice comeback in the ninth inning for an 8-7 win on Tuesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Owls (11-10) hit a pair of two-run homers in the ninth inning to erase a four-run deficit, but Austin Bost was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom half of the inning to force in Kasen Wells with the winning run for the Aggies (15-6).

The win is the third of the year for the Aggies over Rice, marking the first time since 1993 Texas A&M has registered three wins over the Owls in a single season.

Rice was on the board early with three runs in the first three innings, getting a solo home run from Benjamin Rosengard to open the game and a two-run dinger by Drew Holderbach.

But freshman Shane Sdao entered in relief of starter Wyatt Tucker to weather the storm and the Aggies answered in a big way in the bottom of the third with three double in a row from Hank Bard, Wells and Hunter Haas to cut the lead to 3-2. One batter later Jack Moss tripled home Haas to tie it up.

Bard put the Aggies in front with an RBI grounder in the fourth and Jace LaViolette delivered a 452-foot solo shot in the sixth to up the lead to 5-3.

Trevor Werner also made his return to the starting lineup on Tuesday and added two more with his third homer of the year in the eighth, but homers by Ben Royo and Guy Garibay Jr. evened things up in the ninth.

Robert Hogan got the win after finishing off the ninth inning for Texas A&M, while Rice reliever Justin Long fell to 2-2 with the loss.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR

Jack Moss – 3-for-5, RBI, 3B

Shane Sdao – 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K

Evan Aschenbeck – 2.1 IP, 2 R ,2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1| RICE 1, TAMU 0

Benjamin Rosengard hit a leadoff solo home run to center field.

T3| RICE 3, TAMU 0

With an out, Guy Garibay Jr singled and Drew Holderbach hit a dinger to bring both Owls home.

B3| TAMU 3, RICE 3

With one out, three doubles in a row were hit by Hank Bard, Kasen Wells and Hunter Haas to plate both Bard and Wells. Jack Moss hit a triple to plate Haas.

B4| TAMU 4, RICE 3

Back-to-back singles hit by Trevor Werner and Jace LaViolette put the Aggies on first and second base. A failed pickoff attempt advanced both. Werner scored on a Bard ground out.

B6| TAMU 5, RICE 3

LaViolette sent a solo longball to the tracks with an out.

B8| TAMU 7, RICE 3

Kaeden Kent walked with an out on the board, Trever Werner hit a solo tater to clear the bases.

T9| RICE 7, TAMU 7

Aaron Smigelski hit a single to leadoff the inning. Ben Royo homered to bring Smigelski and himself to score. After an out and a single, Garibay Jr. hit a dinger to right field, bringing Gallo along with him to strut home and tie the game.

B9| TAMU 8, RICE 7

With bases loaded with Aggies, Bost was hit by a pitch and granted a walk that sent wells to score the winning run.

UP NEXT

The Texas A&M Aggies are hitting the road to take on Tennessee in Knoxville for an SEC series matchup. The first game is Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On the game tonight and having Trevor Werner back in the lineup…

“Frustrating night in a lot of ways, but [Werner back in the lineup] was no doubt a highlight. I thought the way Jack [Moss] played first base was a big part of the game. Picked two tough ones, made some really nice plays, hit hard his way- but good to have Trevor back.”

Junior DH Trevor Werner

On how he feels and if he was happy to be back in the starting lineup…

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve been going through a little running progression and been going off that to see whether I’m ready to play or not. I felt good leading up to this week and it’s close to 100 percent. Just tried being smart tonight, not trying to push anything, and just taking it easy. But I’m feeling good.”

Freshman LHP Shane Sdao

On his performance lately…

“Just the main thing behind it is throwing strikes. You got to get ahead in the count, stay ahead in the count, and that’s how you win at bats. Most importantly though, I would say having confidence in yourself. You’ve got to have confidence in order to compete at the best level.”