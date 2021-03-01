Aggie Baseball Finishes 2-1 at Round Rock Classic

Story by: Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies dropped their Round Rock Classic finale to the Auburn Tigers, 6-1, Sunday afternoon on Dell Diamond.

The Maroon & White opened the tournament with drubbings of Big 12 Conference opponents Baylor (12-4) and Oklahoma (8-1).

Jonathan Childress (0-1) had a stellar outing on the mound, but was saddled with the loss. Childress worked a career-high 6.0 innings, yielding one run on four hits and three walks while fanning four. Gabe Craig came in relief and closed out a one-out bases loaded eighth inning, allowing one inherited runner to score, while striking out one.

The Aggies had a tough time offensively, failing to add a run to the board until the ninth. Texas A&M had the opportunity to take advantage of some free bags and a couple hits, but the ball never seemed to find a hole in the Auburn defense. The Aggies only had four strikeouts on the day.

Offensively, Will Frizzell, Brett Minnich and Mikey Hoehner logged the Maroon & White’s hits. Frizzell was 2-for-4 with one run and one double, while Minnich and Hoehner added a hit apiece. Zane Schmidt tallied three walks on the day.

The Aggies fall to 4-4, while the Tigers improve to 6-2.

TOP PLAYERS

Will Frizzell – 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B

Jonathan Childress – 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T4 | With two outs, Tyler Miller doubled down the leftfield line and came in to score on a lined single to centerfield by Kason Howell. AU 1, A&M 0.

T7 | The Tigers loaded the bags with a Miller single to centerfield, Howell walk and Dyal single to rightfield. With one out, Williams lined a single to rightfield, scoring two. AU 3, A&M 0.

T8 | Moore led off with a dribbled single up the middle. Moore moved over to second on a single to leftfield by Bryson Ware, and then came in to score on a single to rightfield by Miller. Howell loaded the bases with a walk, and one scored on a fielder’s choice to centerfield. AU 5, A&M 0.

T9 | Ryan Bliss doubled with one out into the right-center gap and came in to score on a Rankin Woley single to leftfield. AU 6, A&M 0.

B9 | Will Frizzell led off with a roped double in the right-center gap, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came in to score on a sacrifice fly to right field by Logan Sartori. AU 6, A&M 1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home for midweek action against the Houston Baptist Huskies Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On message to the team and today’s performance…

“I thought it was a really good weekend for us. I certainly would have liked to have won today and gone 3-0, but it was a pitcher’s duel for six innings. Both pitchers went nose-to-nose, we made two mistakes and a had few strikeouts, and they grabbed the lead. The difference today was that their bullpen was a lot better than ours.”

Sophomore LHP Jonathan Childress

On being in a pitcher’s duel…

“I wouldn’t say it was my first time in a pitcher’s duel. I am definitely comfortable in that situation. I wish the outcome was a little bit different, but you know how it goes.”

Senior C Mikey Hoehner

On Jonathan Childress…

“He had great command of the zone and got ahead in counts. Another thing he did well, he had runners on base a lot of times and let the lead off runner on, but he kept his composure and continue to work in the zone. He did a good job of keeping his composure and pounding the zone early.”