Aggies Finish 13th at NCAA Championships

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign with a 13th place finish at the NCAA Championships Monday.
The Aggies carded a 7-over 287 in the final round, finishing the four days at Grayhawk Golf Club at 24-over 1,144. The Maroon & White missed the cut for the eight-team match play bracket by 12 strokes.
Phichaksn Maichon made a late charge up the leaderboard with his second consecutive 2-under 68 round at the par-70, 7,289-yard Raptor Course. He sank birdie putts on three of his first six holes and finished the tournament tied for 11th place at even 280. Fred Biondi of Florida won the tournament with a four-round tally of 7-under 273.
Daniel Rodrigues, who stood in second place after the second round and eight after the third, finished tied for 22nd place. He logged a 2-over 74 on Monday and posted 2-over 282 for the tournament.
Jaime Montojo, who was the alternate entering the tournament, played his second round and posted a 1-over 71 to record the Aggies second-best score Monday.
In their last collegiate rounds, William Paysse shot 4-over 74 while Sam Bennett was 5-over 75.
The eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals include North Carolina (-6), Florida (-2), Illinois (-2), Pepperdine (E), Georgia Tech (+6), Florida State (+6), Virginia (+11) and Arizona State (+12).
TEAM SCORES
|
1
|
North Carolina
|
282-284-275-273=1114
|
-6
|
t-2
|
Florida
|
283-278-278-279=1118
|
-2
|
t-2
|
Illinois
|
285-273-276-284=1118
|
-2
|
4
|
Pepperdine
|
281-287-269-283=1120
|
E
|
t-5
|
Florida State
|
284-287-282-273=1126
|
+6
|
t-5
|
Georgia Tech
|
280-286-276-284=1126
|
+6
|
7
|
Virginia
|
290-281-283-277=1131
|
+11
|
t-8
|
Arizona State
|
284-287-282=853
|
+12
|
|
Top 8 Advance to Match Play Bracket
|
|
|
t-8
|
Stanford
|
|
+12
|
10
|
Auburn
|
288-286-282-282=1138
|
+18
|
t-11
|
Vanderbilt
|
282-288-283-288=1141
|
+21
|
t-11
|
Alabama
|
290-282-289-280=1141
|
+21
|
13
|
Texas A&M
|
289-285-283-287=1144
|
+24
|
14
|
Georgia
|
285-291-288-285=1149
|
+29
|
15
|
Ohio State
|
287-295-284-294=1160
|
+40
|
|
CUT
|
|
|
16
|
Texas Tech
|
282-295-289=866
|
+26
|
17
|
Oklahoma
|
287-293-287=867
|
+27
|
18
|
Arkansas
|
281-301-288=870
|
+30
|
19
|
Texas
|
295-292-285=872
|
+32
|
20
|
San Francisco
|
285-294-294=873
|
+33
|
21
|
Colorado
|
292-287-295=874
|
+34
|
22
|
Duke
|
290-300-288=878
|
+38
|
t-23
|
Brigham Young
|
289-287-303*=879
|
+39
|
t-23
|
Chattanooga
|
294-300-285=879
|
+39
|
t-25
|
Mississippi State
|
291-295-294=880
|
+40
|
t-25
|
New Mexico
|
293-296-291=880
|
+40
|
27
|
Oregon
|
292-291-299=882
|
+42
|
28
|
Colorado State
|
296-299-290=885
|
+45
|
29
|
East Tennessee State
|
303-297-286=886
|
+46
|
30
|
Baylor
|
304-297-292=893
|
+53
|
|
* – played 3rd round on Thursday
|
|
TEXAS A&M SCORES
|
t-11
|
Phichaksn Maichon
|
72-72-68-68=280
|
E
|
t-22
|
Daniel Rodrigues
|
70-66-72-74=282
|
+2
|
t-63
|
William Paysse
|
72-73-72-74=291
|
+11
|
t-74
|
Sam Bennett
|
75-74-71-75=295
|
+15
|
|
Jaime Montojo
|
XX-XX-79-71
|
|
|
Vishnu Sadagopan
|
76-74-XX-XX
|
