Aggies Finish 13th at NCAA Championships

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign with a 13th place finish at the NCAA Championships Monday.

The Aggies carded a 7-over 287 in the final round, finishing the four days at Grayhawk Golf Club at 24-over 1,144. The Maroon & White missed the cut for the eight-team match play bracket by 12 strokes.

Phichaksn Maichon made a late charge up the leaderboard with his second consecutive 2-under 68 round at the par-70, 7,289-yard Raptor Course. He sank birdie putts on three of his first six holes and finished the tournament tied for 11th place at even 280. Fred Biondi of Florida won the tournament with a four-round tally of 7-under 273.

Daniel Rodrigues, who stood in second place after the second round and eight after the third, finished tied for 22nd place. He logged a 2-over 74 on Monday and posted 2-over 282 for the tournament.

Jaime Montojo, who was the alternate entering the tournament, played his second round and posted a 1-over 71 to record the Aggies second-best score Monday.

In their last collegiate rounds, William Paysse shot 4-over 74 while Sam Bennett was 5-over 75.

The eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals include North Carolina (-6), Florida (-2), Illinois (-2), Pepperdine (E), Georgia Tech (+6), Florida State (+6), Virginia (+11) and Arizona State (+12).

TEAM SCORES

1 North Carolina 282-284-275-273=1114 -6 t-2 Florida 283-278-278-279=1118 -2 t-2 Illinois 285-273-276-284=1118 -2 4 Pepperdine 281-287-269-283=1120 E t-5 Florida State 284-287-282-273=1126 +6 t-5 Georgia Tech 280-286-276-284=1126 +6 7 Virginia 290-281-283-277=1131 +11 t-8 Arizona State 284-287-282=853 +12 Top 8 Advance to Match Play Bracket t-8 Stanford +12 10 Auburn 288-286-282-282=1138 +18 t-11 Vanderbilt 282-288-283-288=1141 +21 t-11 Alabama 290-282-289-280=1141 +21 13 Texas A&M 289-285-283-287=1144 +24 14 Georgia 285-291-288-285=1149 +29 15 Ohio State 287-295-284-294=1160 +40 CUT 16 Texas Tech 282-295-289=866 +26 17 Oklahoma 287-293-287=867 +27 18 Arkansas 281-301-288=870 +30 19 Texas 295-292-285=872 +32 20 San Francisco 285-294-294=873 +33 21 Colorado 292-287-295=874 +34 22 Duke 290-300-288=878 +38 t-23 Brigham Young 289-287-303*=879 +39 t-23 Chattanooga 294-300-285=879 +39 t-25 Mississippi State 291-295-294=880 +40 t-25 New Mexico 293-296-291=880 +40 27 Oregon 292-291-299=882 +42 28 Colorado State 296-299-290=885 +45 29 East Tennessee State 303-297-286=886 +46 30 Baylor 304-297-292=893 +53 * – played 3rd round on Thursday

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-11 Phichaksn Maichon 72-72-68-68=280 E t-22 Daniel Rodrigues 70-66-72-74=282 +2 t-63 William Paysse 72-73-72-74=291 +11 t-74 Sam Bennett 75-74-71-75=295 +15 Jaime Montojo XX-XX-79-71 Vishnu Sadagopan 76-74-XX-XX

