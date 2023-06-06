Aggies Fall to Stanford in Regional Final

Credit to Ben Rikard | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies saw their season come to a close in the championship game of the Stanford Regional, falling to the Cardinal, 7-1, at Sunken Diamond.

The Aggies finish the season with a 38-27 record while the Cardinal up their record to 42-17.

Nathan Dettmer got the start for the Aggies and was saddled with the loss despite punching out eight Stanford hitters in 6.0 innings.

Jace LaViolette picked up a team-high three hits, along with his 21st homer of the season to lead off the second inning, giving A&M an early lead that was matched one inning later by a leadoff dinger off the bat of Stanford’s Braden Montgomery.

Dettmer kept the high-powered Cardinal offense at bay for two more innings before a triple by Saborn Campbell set up the go-ahead run in the fifth. One inning later Malcolm Moore connected on a two-run homer that upped the lead to 4-1.

Stanford added another run in the seventh and two more in the eighth, which was enough for the Cardinal pitching staff, headed by Pac 12 pitcher Quinn Matthews. The lefty entered with the game tied 1-1 in the fifth and went on to pitch 4.0 innings of shutout relief with five strikeouts to earn his ninth win of the year.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jace LaViolette – 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR

Nathan Dettmer – 6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

GAME SUMMARY

T2| A&M 1, STAN 0

Jace LaViolette hit a leadoff solo shot to right field to tab his 21st home run of the season.

B2| STAN 1, A&M 1

Braden Montgomery hit a solo home run with no outs.

B5| STAN 2, A&M 1

With one out, Saborn Campbell tripled down the left field line and was brought home on a Temo Becerra groundout.

B6| STAN 4, A&M 1

Montgomery singled with one out and Malcom Moore tabbed a two-run homer.

B7| STAN 5, A&M 1

Campbell ignited another scoring inning with an infield single, moving into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Two batters later Tommy Troy beat out a double play that allowed Campbell to get home.

B8| STAN 7, A&M 1

Singles by Alberto Rios and Drew Bowser put runners on then a pop fly was lost in the lights off the bat of Campbell plated the first run of the inning. Becerra followed that up with another single to plate the final run of the game.