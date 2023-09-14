Aggies Fall to No. 22 Houston, 3-1

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to No. 22 Houston Friday evening at Reed Arena, 3-1 (25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18).

Houston (6-2) came out as the aggressors in the match, opening up an early lead (5-0). The Aggies (7-2) tried to respond, however, the Cougars held their advantage throughout the set, taking the opening frame (25-12).

A&M scored the opening two points of the second frame, but Houston answered with a 13-5 run, prompting a timeout from head coach Jamie Morrison (13-7). The Cougars kept their foot on the gas, closing out the second set, 25-14.

The Aggies flipped the momentum back to their side, as they started the third set with a 6-3 run. Houston battled back, tying the squads at nine. The Maroon & White pulled out to a one-point lead as they reached the media timeout (15-14). A&M came out of the break on fire with a quick 3-1 run, forcing a Cougar timeout (18-15). Despite a late push from Houston, the Aggies claimed the set 25-21.

Opening the fourth frame, the squads battled back-and-forth as they were tied at seven. Houston pushed on to create an advantage at the mid-point of the set, 15-11. The Cougars held their rhythm, closing out the frame (25-18) and match, 3-1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies close out their non-conference slate at Reed Arena on Friday as they face Liberty with first serve set for 12 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match…

“We need to start quicker and not wait for the pressure to be on us. I don’t think our ability to start fast is broken, it just needs to wake up faster. We started to realize their game a little too late and instead of taking control of the match, we first need to take control of every rally.”

Morrison on the team’s response in the third set…

“I thought we decided to come out and play our ball during the third set. If we are not going to get a kill, we need to get them out of system and find way to score. We need to figure out how to start the game the way that we did in the third set.”

STAT STANDOUTS