Aggies Fall to No. 17 South Carolina, 1-0

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team fell short against the No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks, 1-0, in Thursday night’s match at Ellis Field.

The final score contradicted the run of play where the Aggies owned substantial edges in shots (25-9) and shots-on-goal (10-6).

South Carolina broke the ice scoring in the 43rd minute. A&M had multiple opportunities to score in the second half. MaKhiya McDonald had two golden scoring opportunities, but a save by Heather Hinz and a clearance off the goal line by a South Carolina’s center back kept the Aggies off the board. Carolyn Calzada and Carissa Boeckmann both had shots come off the crossbar in the second half.

The Aggies move to 7-6-3 on the season, including 3-3-2 in the SEC. South Carolina improved to 10-1-5 overall and 4-0-4 in league play.

Kenna Caldwell made five saves in goal for Texas A&M. Hinz made nine saves, including seven in the second half, to give Carolina the shutout,

Texas A&M peppered 16 second-half shots, including seven on frame, but were unable to break the scoring seal.

GOAL SUMMARY

43’ – Off a left arc corner kick by Lily Render, Gracie Falla headed the ball through traffic with a glance off an Aggie defender to score the goal. SC 1, A&M 0

UP NEXT…

The Aggies head to Knoxville for Sunday’s 1 p.m. match at Tennessee.