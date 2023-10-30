Aggies Fall to No. 12 Tennessee, 3-0

Credit to 12thman.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to No. 12 Tennessee Sunday afternoon at the Food City Center, 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-22).

Starting off the match fast was Tennessee (18-3, 9-2 SEC), as it led at the media timeout, 15-11. The Aggies (14-7, 6-5 SEC) battled throughout the frame; however, the Lady Vols stole the opener, 25-20.

The teams traded points to open the second, but Tennessee regained its rhythm and took a four-point lead at the 15-point mark. The Lady Vols continued their run with a 10-5 streak to claim the second set 25-16.

Both squads came out firing in the third, as they were knotted at 10. Tennessee created some separation, as head coach Jamie Morrison called a timeout (18-15). Despite an A&M push, the Lady Vols held their advantage and won the set (25-22) and match, 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home to face the Alabama Crimson Tide Friday November 3 at 6:30 p.m. in Reed Arena.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match.…

“Disappointing. I thought we showed some fight in the third set and decided to play our game. Tennessee is a really good volleyball team. Now our focus shifts and we will head into next week ready to work.”

Morrison on what the team’s focus is moving forward…

“We have to get back to doing the things that make this volleyball team so special. We must play cleaner and focus on the fundamentals.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Bianna Muoneke – 10 kills – .235 Hitting percentage

Caroline Meuth – 10 kills – .304 Hitting percentage