Aggies Fall on the Road to No. 19 Tennessee, 20-13

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Texas A&M held Tennessee to just one offensive touchdown, but a punt return score proved critical as the 19th-ranked Vols claimed a 20-13 win over the Aggies Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Trailing by one to begin the fourth quarter, Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2) fended off another Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) attack as Josh DeBerry intercepted a pass in the end zone. Hopes of a late comeback diminished following a missed 50-yard field goal and two Volunteer interceptions, despite the Aggie defense holding the opposition to two field goals in the final 10 minutes.

The Aggie defense held Tennessee to 7-of-15 on 3rd down conversions and limited the Volunteers to 3-of-5 in red zone chances. Taurean York filled the stat line with nine tackles, including six solo takedowns and 2.5 tackles for loss, while adding one forced fumble. Jacoby Mathews and Demani Richardson added eight tackles each. Fadil Diggs and McKinnley Jackson each recorded solo sacks, while D.J. Hicks and Isaiah Raikes added half sacks.

Max Johnson capped Texas A&M’s opening drive with a 2-yard scramble as he dove towards the pylon for his first career rushing score as an Aggie. Tennessee evened the score with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Joe Milton III to Jacob Warren as the opening stanza ended.

Randy Bond nailed a 41-yard field to put the Aggies up 10-7 early in the second frame. A&M’s defense continued to hold the Volunteer offense to one score in the first half following a missed field goal and forcing a punt to carry the lead into the half.

Tennessee took its first lead midway through the third quarter as Dee Williams returned a 39-yard punt for touchdown. The ensuing drive Johnson led the Aggies down the field completing 4-of-5 passes for 69 yards before the offense stalled as Bond split the uprights for a 21-yard field goal to bring the Aggies within one, 14-13.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 19 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13

Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Team Notes

The Aggie defense has tallied at least 8.0 tackles for loss in all four SEC games and five times this season after posting 8.0 TFL for 24 yards lost against the Volunteers.

Today’s captains at Tennessee were OL Layden Robinson, DL McKinnley Jackson, DL Fadil Diggs and WR Ainias Smith.

Individual Notes