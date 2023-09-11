Aggies Fall on the Road at Miami, 48-33

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

MIAMI – The Texas A&M Aggies were unable to weather a Miami surge in a 48-33 loss to the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Aggies led 17-7 two minutes into the second quarter, but Miami outscored the Maroon & White 41-16 the rest of the way.

Texas A&M capitalized on great field position in the opening series with a blocked punt by Jahdae Walker before Conner Weigman punched it in from the 1-yard line for his first career rushing touchdown. Texas A&M extended the early first quarter lead to 10-0 following a 24-yard field goal by Randy Bond.

The Aggies’ special teams took advantage of a Miami muffed punt as Edgerrin Cooper recovered his second career fumble on the Miami 9-yard line. Amari Daniels scored his second career touchdown with a 9-yard rush to make it 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

Texas A&M trailed, 21-17, heading into the break following 14 unanswered points by Miami.

After Bond nailed his second field goal of the game from 28 yards out to bring Texas A&M within one, 21-20, two second-half turnovers and a special teams miscue hindered the Aggies’ comeback efforts.

Miami’s Isaiah Horton returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

On Texas A&M’s next drive, Weigman had his career-starting string of 179 consecutive pass attempts without an interception snapped midway through the third quarter when Ainias Smith slipped on a route. The Hurricanes cashed in with a field goal to go up 31-20 at the 5:39 mark of the third quarter.

Earnest Crownover recorded his first career touchdown with a 19-yard reception to make it 31-26 with 2:29 left in the third quarter.

After a quick 3-and-out, Texas A&M took possession in the waning moments of the third quarter, but Miami recovered a Daniels fumble on the last play of the period to take over at the Aggies’ 31-yard line. Five players later the Hurricanes scored on Tyler Van Dyke’s fourth touchdown pass of the game.

Texas A&M cut the Miami advantage to 41-33 with 5:02 remaining in the game on a 9-yard scoring pass from Weigman to Noah Thomas, but the Hurricanes answered back with a score on Van Dyke’s fifth scoring toss of the game at the 2:36 mark.

Weigman ended the game connecting on 31-of-53 for 336 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Evan Stewart registered career highs with 11 receptions for 142 yards, for his second consecutive 100-yard game and the fourth of his career.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

Miami 48, No. 23 Texas A&M 33

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Team Notes

The Texas A&M defense limited the Hurricanes to just 77 yards on the ground, keeping their opponent under 100-yards on the ground for the second straight game.

The Aggies limited Miami to just 3-of-9 on third-down conversions in the game.

A&M punted three times in the game for an average of 42.7 yards per punt, landing two of the three kicks inside the 20.

Today’s captains at Miami were OL Layden Robinson, DL McKinnley Jackson, DB Demani Richardson and WR Ainias Smith.

Individual Notes