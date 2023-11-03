Aggies Fall in SEC Semifinal Heart-Breaker

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team was doomed by Georgia’s Croix Bethune’s game-winner with 27 seconds remaining in overtime as the Aggies dropped a 3-2 decision to the Bulldogs in Thursday’s SEC semifinal match at Escambia County Stadium.

The Maroon & White rebounded from a yielding a Georgia go-ahead goal midway through the first OT period. Jazmine Wilkinson redirected a Sydney Becerra shot on a corner kick to tie the game in the 104th minute after the Bulldogs’ Hannah White scored in the 95th minute.

But Georgia made the most of the entire 20 minutes of extra time, earning a free kick in the waning moments. The Aggies were unable to clear the set piece and Devon Winters connected with Bethune on the game winner.

Texas A&M was unable to make the most of its 27-16 edge in shots, including 15-11 in the second half and 6-2 in the 20 minutes of overtime. The Aggies also held advantages in shots-on-goal (13-11) and corner kicks (4-1).

The Aggies carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission when freshman Taylor Jernigan knocked in a ball at the right post after Kate Colvin’s initial shot was parried away by the Georgia keeper.

The Bulldogs knotted the match at 1-1 in the 56th minute. Nicole Vernis converted on a penalty kick following a handball in the box by an A&M defender.

Texas A&M had a golden opportunity to score a goal in the 102nd minute, but the Maroon & White missed on a penalty kick after Maile Hayes was taken down in the box.

GOAL SUMMARY

41’ – Andersen Williams sent a square ball to the left corner of the penalty box where Kate Colvin took a couple touches before ripping a shot to the right post where Taylor Jernigan knocked it in. A&M 1, UGA 0

56’ – Nicole Vernis converted a penalty kick after a Texas A&M handball in the box. A&M 1, UGA 1

95’ – Madison Haugen bodied an A&M player off the ball and sent a ball down the center channel to Croix Bethune who played it off to Hannah White for the goal. A&M 1, UGA 2

103’ – A corner kick came out to Sydney Becerra who ripped a shot from 16 yards. The offering ricocheted off Jazmine Wilkinson and into goal. A&M 2, UGA 2

110’ – After the Aggies were unable to clear a free kick by the Bulldogs, Devon Winters sent a ball in to Bethune for the finish with 27 seconds remaining. A&M 2, UGA 3

UP NEXT…

The Aggies await word on an NCAA Tournament bid when the bracket is announced Monday at 3 p.m.