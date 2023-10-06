Aggies Drop Road Match at Vanderbilt

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M soccer team came up on the wrong side of a 6-0 decision against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Thursday’s SEC action at VU Soccer Complex.

The Aggies were owning possession and winning a majority of the 50-50 balls in the beginning of the first half but were unable to manufacture a lead.

Vanderbilt made the Aggies pay for the idleness in their offensive end by scoring three goals in a span of 14 minutes starting at the 26-minute mark. With Texas A&M trying to get back into the fight in the second half, the Commodores added three more goals in the second stanza.

The Commodores owned the advantages in shots (16-9), shots-on-goal (8-3) and corner kicks (7-1).

The Aggies dropped to 6-5-2 overall and 2-2-1 in SEC play. Vanderbilt improved to 7-3-3 overall and 2-3-0 in league action.

GOAL SUMMARY

26’ – A Vanderbilt cross went into a convergence of the Aggie keeper and defender and Vanderbilt forward. As all three hit the dirt the ball trickled out to Ella Eggleston who put it away from eight yards. VU 1, A&M 0

29’ – Courtney Jones sent a long ball to Addie Porter headed to the end line. Porter cut a diagonal ball out the penalty spot where Rachel Deresky rifled it past the Aggie keeper. VU 2, A&M 0

39’ – Alex Wagner worked the ball to the end line left of the 6-yard box and cut a ball back to Brighton at the top of the penalty box. Brighton worked the ball to 12 yards out before sending a missile into goal. VU 3, A&M 0

49’ – Porter chased a long ball down to get a one-on-one opportunity against the Aggie keeper. She around the netminder and scored from 16 yards. VU 4, A&M 0

58’ – Deresky blasted a shot from the right corner of the penalty box into the left side netting. VU 5, A&M 0

81’ – Brighton served a corner kick from the right arc and Caroline Betts put her head on it from the top of the 6-yard box. VU 6, A&M 0

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the match…

“I thought Vanderbilt were excellent on the night. They were collectively hungrier and they hunted the ball really well. They were really dangerous in attack. It was one of those nights were everything they hit seemed to find the side netting. They were really organized in their runs and their services to each other in the box. They finished off some great goals. We were poor in our execution. Our players picked the wrong night to have a poor performance against a team that was really really sharp. In this league, you can’t have night like that and expect anything other than this outcome.”

Moving on to Sunday’s Alabama match…

“I’m glad we have another game coming soon so we can try and wash this out of our system as quickly as possible. We’re playing another top 10 team in the defending league champion, so it’s a chance to prove ourselves in front of the 12th Man.”

UP NEXT…

The Aggies return to Ellis Field for Sunday’s 6 p.m. match against the Alabama Crimson Tide.