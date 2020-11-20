Aggie Soccer Drops 3-1 Decision to Vanderbilt in SEC Semifinal Match

By: Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama – The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies saw their run at the SEC Soccer Tournament come to an end in Thursday’s semifinal round with a 3-1 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores at Orange Beach Sportsplex.

The highlight of the evening was Kate Colvin notching her first career goal to tie the match in the 34th minute.

The teams went into the intermission tied 1-1 after a defensive fracas in the opening stanza. Vanderbilt held the edge in shots (4-2) and shots-on-goal (3-1) while Texas A&M had the 4-1 advantage in corner kicks at the half.

Vanderbilt stepped up their possession in the second half and owned a 12-4 margin in shots for the contest, including 7-2 in shots-on-goal.

Texas A&M dropped to 8-2-0 on the season with the fall portion of the schedule complete.

SCORING SUMMARY

24′ – Haley Hopkins received a long pass to the right of the offensive side of the center circle and raced past an Aggie defender before taking a shot right of the penalty spot to the left of the A&M keeper. VU 1, A&M 0.

34′ – A hounding Aggie midfield disposed the ball from a Commodore 30 yards in front of goal where Kate Colvin gathered it in and ripped a left-footed shot from the top of the penalty arc over the keeper into the left upper 90 for her first career goal. VU 1, A&M 1.

76′ – Leila Azari worked the ball down to the end line on the right side of the penalty box before sending a cross to the far post where she found Hopkins for her second goal of the match. VU 2,

81′ – After the Commodores kicked the ball over the end line for a corner kick, Maddie Elwell served the ball into a scrum in the 6-yard box. Raegan Kelley was able to punch it through a wall of Aggies for the insurance goal. VU 3, A&M 1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will pick up the 2020-21 schedule again on a yet to be determined date in the spring. Check 12thMan.com frequently for the latest news on the Aggies.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Texas A&M Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the match…

“Well that’s a tough way for us to wrap up a really good fall semester. Winning the SEC regular-season title was a great accomplishment and there are several good lessons for our young team to learn from tonight before we begin an unprecedented spring NCAA campaign.