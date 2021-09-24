Aggie Soccer Drops 1-0 Nail-Biter to No. 16 Arkansas

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – After forcing the match into extra time with a stout defensive performance, the Texas A&M Aggies, playing with five starters out of the lineup, dropped its SEC home opener, 1-0, to the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks Thursday night on Ellis Field.

Arkansas came away with advantages for shots (22-9), shots on goal (5-4) and corner kicks (16-2). For the Maroon & White, Carissa Boeckmann led the way offensively with three shots on the evening as both Kate Colvin and Makhiya McDonald sent two. The Maroon & White were without the services of six players due to various ailments, including starters Laney Carroll, Maile Hayes, Barbara Olivieri, Mia Pante and Andersen Williams, along with midfield reserve Daria Britton.

The Aggies had a chance to notch the golden goal midway through the first overtime period when McDonald sent a cross into Ali Russell, but Arkansas keeper Hannah Warner beat Russell to the ball by a quarter step.

The first ten minutes of the match opened without incident, as both teams struggled to find scoring opportunities in the early going. The teams played to a scoreless tie at the intermission, and came out of the halftime break with few realistic scoring chances. The Razorbacks pulled away in shots and corner kicks, but a strong effort from the A&M back line kept the score even at 0. Each side stepped up the physicality in the second period, maintaining the defensive stalemate through the remainder of the half, sending the match into a 10 minute overtime period. Arkansas broke the tie in the 96th minute, with Anna Podojil sending in the golden goal for the Razorback victory.

Kenna Caldwell tended the goal for the Aggies for all 96 minutes, registering four saves and one goal allowed. For Arkansas, Warner also played the full match and saved all four shots sent in her direction.

The Aggies fall to 5-4-1 overall with a 1-1-0 start to conference play, dropping all four of their losses to programs ranked in the United Soccer Coaches top-16. Arkansas climbs to 7-2-0 overall and remain perfect with a 2-0-0 mark in SEC matches.

SCORING SUMMARY

96′ – A pinpoint header by Goins found Podojil, who collected the pass inside the penalty box and sent the golden goal into the back right corner of the net. ARK 1, TAMU 0

UP NEXT

Texas A&M soccer embarks on a one-match road trip this weekend, as the Maroon & White continue their run through the SEC portion of the schedule on the plains, taking on the No. 11 Auburn Tigers in a 6 p.m. kick from the Auburn Soccer Complex.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the defense’s performance…

“Yeah, I thought Kenna (Caldwell) was awesome in goal. It was an All-America level performance by her. Katie (Smith) and Karlina (Sample) were fantastic in just keeping everyone under control. What Arkansas is looking for is chaos. They want chaos. They want there to be as frantic of a game as possible.”

Junior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell

On how the team performed despite missing some starters…

“I think that the players that were on the field today really held their own. They were tough, they were strong. But at the end of the day we just have to find the back of the net. That’s what it comes down to.”

Senior defender Macie Kolb

On how physical the game was…

“The SEC is always physical. Arkansas especially is going to come out and try to win every ball. As a defender you just want to set your team up in the best way possible and that’s by winning those air balls and challenges on the ground too.”