Aggies Down Lobos in 2023 Opener

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Conner Weigman tossed five touchdown passes, including four in the first half as the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies rolled to a 52-10 victory over the New Mexico Lobos in Saturday’s season-opener at Kyle Field.

Weigman’s scoring strike tally was the most for an A&M quarterback in a season opener and ranks fifth in the Aggie record book. Playing in just the first three quarters, he finished the day 18-for-23 for 236 yards. Weigman’s five touchdown passes marked the most by an Aggie in a regulation game since Johnny Manziel in 2013.

The receiving duo of Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas combined for 189 yards and five TDs on 14 receptions. Stewart caught eight passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Stewart had his first career multi-touchdown game. Thomas registered three touchdown receptions, all in the first half, the most for an Aggie since Mike Evans in 2013. He hauled in six catches for 74 yards.

The Aggies scored a touchdown on their first five drives of a game for the first time since 2017. They averaged 8.1 yards per play in the first half, facing just three third downs en route to 275 yards.

The scoring started with a 15-yard Weigman-to-Thomas connection with 5:00 remaining in the first quarter. Weigman hit Stewart for a 35-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.

After New Mexico cut the lead to 14-7 on the next drive, the Aggies sandwiched Weigman-to-Thomas scores around a Le’Veon Moss 2-yard scoring dive, closing out the half with a 35-7 lead.

Weigman’s last touchdown toss, an 8-yard completion to Stewart, came with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter, stretching the Aggie cushion to 42-10.

Max Johnson tacked on a 12-yard TD pass to Moose Muhammad III and Texas A&M came up just one aerial score shy of the school record of seven set in 2002.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 23 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10

Kyle Field (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Team Notes

Texas A&M is 17-2 in season openers at home since 2000 and 10-2 in season openers since joining the SEC in 2012.

The Aggies moved to 31-4 when scoring first and are 29-1 when leading after the first quarter under Coach Fisher.

Texas A&M’s six touchdown passes were one shy of the school record set against Texas Tech in 2002.

The Aggies’ 52 points were the most since topping Prairie View A&M on November 20, 2021, and the most in a season opener since 2018 (Northwestern State – 59-7).

Texas A&M scored touchdowns on its first five drives for the first time since November 11, 2017, against New Mexico (55-14).

The Aggies’ 35 first half points were the most since scoring 38 against Prairie View A&M on November 20, 2021, and the most against an FBS opponent since putting up 48 against New Mexico on November 11, 2017.

The Aggie defense held New Mexico to 91 yards on the ground on 32 carries for a 2.8-yard average.

The A&M defense held the Lobos to 3-of-12 on third-down conversions, including just 2-of-9 passing for 13 yards in the air.

Texas A&M went 5-for-5 on red zone trips, capping them all with touchdowns.

Today’s captains against New Mexico were OL Layden Robinson, DL McKinnley Jackson, DL Fadil Diggs and WR Ainias Smith

Individual Notes