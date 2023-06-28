Aggies Begin Competition at Phillips 66 National Championships

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams, along with Aggie pros and newcomers, began competition at the Phillips 66 National Championships Tuesday at the Indiana University Natatorium. Swimmers will compete throughout the week, aiming to earn a spot on Team USA for World Championships in July, as well as other upcoming international meets.

Senior Chloe Stepanek posted a personal-best time of 54.63 in the 100m free during the morning session to earn herself a second swim, going on to place 19th with a time of 55.00 in the final. Classmate Abby Grottle also finished 19th with a personal-best time of 8:40.70 in the 800m free, while fellow upperclassman Olivia Theall posted a top-40 time of 2:15.52 in the 200m fly prelims.

Junior Trey Dickey clocked in at 2:00.45 to lower his top time in the 200m fly, while sophomore Connor Foote went 50.81 in the 100m free to finish in the top 60. Shaine Casas made his debut at the meet, posting a time of 48.94 in the 100m free prelims, and Aggie pro Brett Pinfold placed 12th in the 100m free final, going 48.82.

Competition will continue Wednesday with the 200 free, 200 breast, 200 back and 50 fly. Prelims will begin at 9 a.m. CT and finals getting underway at 6 p.m. CT. Coverage details for the meet can be found here.