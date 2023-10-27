Aggies and Tigers Play to 0-0 Tie

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers played 90 minutes of scoreless soccer in the regular season finale.

Thursday’s match was tightly contest at LSU Soccer Stadium. Shots were even at 13 apiece while Texas A&M (8-6-4) owned a 4-3 edge in shots-on-goal. The Aggies were unable to take advantage in an 8-2 edge in corner kick opportunities.

Texas A&M’s best scoring chances came in the first half, but LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift made all four of her saves in the stanza to keep Ol’ Sarge’s charges at bay.

With the 0-0 draw, Texas A&M enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 6 seed with a 4-3-3 league ledger. The Aggies play No. 13 South Carolina in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. Match time is slated for 2:30 p.m. at Pensacola, Florida’s Ashton Brosnaham Stadium

LSU (8-7-3) snuck into the tournament as the No. 10 seed, winning a tie-breaker over Vanderbilt and Ole Miss for the final spot. The Bayou Bengals open the SEC Tournament with Sunday’s first round match against the Kentucky Wildcats at 1 p.m.

After serving as one of the Aggies’ biggest nemeses all season, the woodwork finally assisted the Maroon & White in the 57th minute. The Tigers were awarded a penalty kick when bruiser Mollie Baker was fouled entering the right corner of the box. Swift came all the way up from the opposite end to take the PK. Aggie goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell successfully got in the head of her LSU net-minding counterpart and Swift’s missile of a shot banged hard off the crossbar and the A&M defense pounced on the carom and cleared the ball from danger.

The outing marked the Aggies’ eighth shutout of the season and it was Caldwell’s 17th career clean sheet.

The Aggies had three corner kicks and two shots in the final eight minutes of action, but were unable to break the scoring seal.