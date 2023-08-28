Aggies and Bears Play to 1-1 Draw in Front of 6,743 Fans

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and Baylor Bears played to a 1-1 draw Saturday night in front of the second-largest crowd in Ellis Field history.

The Maroon & White boasted 6,743 fans for the Fish Camp Game, annually one of the most highly attended matches in collegiate soccer. The total also ranks ninth all-time in NCAA history for a regular-season women’s soccer match. The Aggies own seven of the 20 highest regular-season attendance marks in NCAA annals.

Texas A&M remains unbeaten against Baylor since 2001, with a 12-0-3 advantage in the series over the span.

Baylor was the first on the board with a goal scored by Ashley Merrill in the 16th minute. But the Aggies tied it up in the 75th minute with a penalty kick scored by Maile Hayes.

The Maroon & White were very aggressive on the offensive end dominating on the stat sheet. Leading in shots (22-5), shots-on-goal (6-2), and corner kicks (6-5).

SCORING SUMMARY

16’ – Tyler Isgrig made a pass in the middle of the field through the defense to Ashley Merrill who didn’t need a dribble to find the back of the net. BU 1, A&M 0

75’ – Blythe Obar fouled Maile Hayes as she entered the box, earning the Aggies a penalty kick. Hayes fired a missile with her right foot to find the right side of the net. A&M 1, BU 1

UP NEXT…

The Aggies return to Ellis Field for Thursday night’s game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. First kick is at 7 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

