Aggies Advance to SEC Tourney Semifinal with Becerra Game-Winner

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Texas A&M sophomore Sydney Becerra solved the league’s top defense in the 79th minute to send the Aggies to a 1-0 victory over the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Soccer Tournament quarterfinal action at Escambia County Stadium.

With both teams throwing brick walls up on the backline, Becerra intercepted a clearance 35 yards out, raced past two Gamecock defenders on the top of the penalty box. Working into the box to the right of the arc, she weighted a perfect right-footed shot between the left post and a diving SEC Goalkeeper of the Year Heather Hinz from 12 yards out.

The Aggies moved to 15-7-0 all-time at the SEC Tournament, with their .681 winning percentage ranking second-best among the league’s 14 teams.

Goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell made three saves to give the Aggies their ninth shutout of the season. It was Caldwell’s sixth shutout of the season and the 18th of her career.

The Aggies have allowed just 20 goals in 22 matches at the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M recorded its 10th shutout at the SEC Tournament and the Maroon & White boast at least one clean sheet in seven of their 11 trips to the SEC Tournament.

The first half was tightly contested with Texas A&M owning edges in shots (5-4), shots-on-goal (1-0) and corner kicks (4-0).

The Maroon & White stepped up the intensity in the second half with the wind behind their back. They outshot the Gamecocks 11-5 in the stanza.

Texas A&M improved to 9-6-4 on the season and Ol’ Sarge’s charges are guaranteed their 30th winning campaign in 31 years.

GOAL SUMMARY

78’ – Sydney Becerra intercepted a clearance by a South Carolina defender 35 yards out. She raced to the top of the box, stormed past two defenders across the arc to the right. With the center back drifting to the right to create an opening, Becerra launched a right-footer inside the left post. A&M 1, USC 0.

UP NEXT…

Texas A&M returns to action Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. contest against the Georgia Bulldogs with a bid to Sunday’s championship match on the line.