Aggieland Humane Society Reaches A New Milestone

Aggieland Humane Society has reached a milestone by performing 20,000 spay and neuter surgeries.

Interim executive director Leiha White says the overall impact in the six years of the program can not really be measured due to the exponential nature of birth cycles of cats and dogs..

The milestone surprised shelter staff considering surgeries were stopped during the start of the pandemic.

White says financial contributions are always welcomed to supplement the grant funded service. More information is online at aggielandhumane.org.

Click below for comments from Leiha White’s visit with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, March 2 2023.