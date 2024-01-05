Aggieland Humane Society Expands Hours

Aggieland Humane Society has expanded its operating hours to weekdays from noon to six and Saturdays from noon until five.

Executive director Katrina Ross, speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, says they wanted to provide more time for people to adopt and foster animals and to become volunteers.

And this also comes at a time when they have a large animal population.

Ross also promoted a $24 adoption special that continues through Saturday, January 13.

Click below to hear comments from Katrina Ross, visiting with WTAW’s Sean Burnett.

