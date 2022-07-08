Aggieland Humane Society Dealing With Large Animal Population During Triple Digit Temperatures

The phrase “it’s raining cats and dogs” takes on a different meaning at the Aggieland Humane Society.

Leiha White, visiting on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, talked about the large animal population during triple digit temperatures.

White says there is a lot of airflow through their buildings that includes air exchangers and additional fans.

Outside, there are kiddie sized pools for dogs to keep cool.

White promoted considering arranging foster care for dogs and cats as well as adopting the animals.

Their cat building, which has 51 kennels, is full. And another 130 kittens are in foster care.

Click HERE to be directed to the Aggieland Humane Society’s website.

Click HERE for comments from Leiha White, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia:

Listen to “Aggieland Humane Society is dealing with a large animal population during triple digit temperatures” on Spreaker.