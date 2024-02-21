Aggie Women’s Golf Finishes Strong at Moon Golf Invitational

Credit to 12thman.com

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Texas A&M golfer Adela Cernousek secured her third top-five finish of the season as she took home a share of fourth on Tuesday at the Moon Golf Invitational and helped the Aggies tie for fifth as a team.

“Today was a good sign and a strong finish,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We challenged them last night and they responded. Hopefully we can build off today going forward into the rest of the spring. Adela has been rock solid. She has been playing great golf for what seems like the past two years. She puts in the work every day and it is no surprise that she is playing at this level. This was a great field and we I was happy to see us finish the way we did.”

No. 12 Texas A&M took advantage of great conditions in the final round, firing a 3-under 285. The program has only finished outside of the top five of a tournament four times since Chadwell took over at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Cernousek shot a 2-under 70 on the last day and put her at 4-under 212 through 54 holes. The junior leads the team with a 70.53 stroke average this season and has finished in the top 15 in all but one tournament this year.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot a 2-under 70 in round three, highlighted by three birdies on Nos. 15, 17 and 18. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park both tied for 28th.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio tied for 36th after turning in an even-par 72 round and Mia Nixon rounded out the lineup in 80th.

The Aggies return to the course Feb. 26-27 for the Chevron Collegiate in Humble, Texas, at the Golf Club of Houston-Tournament Course.

Team Standings

1 – LSU (-14)

2 – Auburn (+2)

3 – Northwestern (+5)

4 – Vanderbilt (+6)

T5 – Texas A&M (+9)

T5 – Florida (+9)

7 – Louisville (+10)

8 – Florida State (+13)

9 – Clemson (+14)

10 – Ole Miss (+15)

11 – Arkansas (+17)

12 – Wake Forest (+20)

T13 – Duke (+24)

T13 – Alabama (+24)

15 – Augusta (+29)

16 – UCF (+31)

17 – Virginia Tech (+34)