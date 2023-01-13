Aggie Women’s Basketball Falls in Defensive Fight Versus Tennessee, 62-50

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A late surge came up short as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped Thursday’s game against Tennessee, 62-50, inside Reed Arena.

Trailing 53-38 with 5:27 remaining in the contest, the Aggies went on an 11-4 run to cut the gap to 55-49 at the 2:27 mark. The Maroon & White surge was keyed by a pair of jumpers by Kay Kay Green along with a bucket and two free throws by Eriny Kindred.

Tennessee responded with field goals on its next three possessions to hold Texas A&M at bay.

Playing with just seven players available for the fifth time this season, the Aggies were all the Lady Vols could handle on the defensive end. The Maroon & White held Tennessee 17 points below its season scoring average. For the 2022-23 campaign, Texas A&M has held every opponent under their average scoring output. The Aggies forced 20 Volunteer turnovers, the fifth-highest tally for the season. Tennessee’s 41.3% (26-of-63) shooting from the field was their fifth-lowest percentage.

Sydney Bowles and Aaliyah Patty each logged a team-high 12 points. Patty also paced the squad with eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Kay Kay Green recorded team-highs with five assists and three steals to go with six points.

The Aggies hit 85.7% (12-of-14) from the charity stripe with Kindred and Mya Petticord each hitting 4-of-4.

In what has become an Aggie trademark, A&M’s relentless defense stymied the opposition in the opening period. The first quarter ended with Tennessee leading, 8-7. It marked the first time all season the Lady Vols were held to single-digit points in any quarter.

The Maroon & White continued to menace in the second stanza. The Aggies caused eight Tennessee turnovers in the period, including three steals. Texas A&M snatched a 9-8 lead with a pair of Kindred free throws 25 seconds into the quarter, but the Lady Vols reclaimed the edge on the next possession and stretched their advantage to 23-17 at the intermission. The scoring tally was the lowest all season for Tennessee in any half and just the second time on the season they went into halftime with less than 30 points.

In the third quarter, Patty and Bowles hit early 3-point field goals to keep the Aggies in striking distance, down 27-23 at the 7:30 mark. Tennessee followed up with an 8-0 run to take its first double-digit lead of the game, 33-23, with 5:30 remaining in the period. Bowles made a layup at the buzzer as A&M cut the deficit to 41-32 at the final break.

Up Next

Texas A&M continue action inside Reed Arena when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for Sunday’s 2 p.m. contest. The team will be debuting its black jerseys and is encouraging fans to wear black to the game.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 5-10 in the 2022-23 regular season, including 0-5 in the SEC.

The Aggies’ overall record against Tennessee moves to 7-10.

Joni Taylor’s career record moves to 145-85 all-time and to 5-10 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

The Maroon & White have held every opponent under their scoring average this season.

Texas A&M limited Tennessee to their second lowest-scoring game this season, allowing them to only put up 62 points.

The Aggies held the Lady Vols 17.5 points below their season scoring average, and 20.5 points below their average scoring output in their undefeated SEC play.

The Texas A&M defense held the Lady Vols to their lowest-scoring quarter of the season, limiting them to only eight points in the first period, the sixth time this season the Aggies have held their opponent to single digits in the first 10 minutes.

Additionally, A&M held the Lady Vols to just 23 points in the first half, Tennessee’s lowest scoring half all season.

The Maroon & White held the Lady Vols to 3-of-14 (21%) from deep. This marks the eighth time this season the Aggies have held an opponent under 25% from behind the arc.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Kay Kay Green, Eriny Kindred, Jada Malone and Aaliyah Patty for the third time this season (0-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Sydney Bowles

Put up 12 points to lead the Aggies in scoring for the sixth time this season, marking the eighth time she has scored in double digits her freshman year.

Drained two 3-pointers, making it the 13th game this season she has made one-or-more shots from deep.

Aaliyah Patty

Led the team in scoring for the fourth time this season as she registered 12 points, marking the sixth game this season she has scored in double digits.

Grabbed eight to lead the Aggies in rebounds for the eighth time this year and the 36th time in her career.

Drained a season-high two three pointers.

Swatted away two blocks, continuing to lead the team this season with a total of 23.

Kay Kay Green

Led the team in assists for the eighth time this season, dishing out five.

Tacked on six points and matched a career-high three steals.

Eriny Kindred

Swatted away one shot, matching her career best.

Contributed eight points and two rebounds.

Shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Mya Petticord

Contributed seven points and two rebounds.

Shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Drained one 3-pointer, marking the second game this season she has made one-or-more shots from deep.

POSTGAME QUOTES`

Head Coach Joni Taylor

On the play in the fourth quarter…

“We’re getting better. We’ve been fighting and we are continuing to fight and we’re getting better in those situations. I can’t say enough how proud I am of our seven that are doing everything it is we ask and are locking in. I thought we were excellent defensively tonight. I think they can see that if we continue to trust the process, that we’re doing the right things. We got tired, but we didn’t cave in to fatigue.”

On the small victories in game…

“We held Tennessee to their lowest point total in a quarter. At halftime, we again, held them to their lowest point total. This is the second lowest they’ve been held to, in terms of points. We came out of a timeout and executed a play. Those are wins for us. It is celebrating those things.

On playing what we’re becoming…

“I am proud. Their toughness. Their fight. Their belief in each other and what we’re doing. I think they have the vision to be able to see where this can go if we continue to work, so I am extremely proud of them.”

Freshman Guard Sydney Bowles

On small victories…

“When Joni came in, she said our identity was going to start our with defense. We want everybody leaving knowing out identity. You can see it every time we go out there that defense is our identity and that really showed up today as far as little victories.”

Senior Forward Aaliyah Patty

On the pride of playing defense shorthanded…

“Joni instills that it in us to try to keep it even. If we go in and we’re not hitting shots, we have to get stops. Defense is something we’re taking pride in as a team – from the coaches to the players. It’s something that we’re really putting our focus into, because we know with the defense and how we play it will give us our best chance.”

