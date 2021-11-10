Aggie Women Tie Program Record in Season Opener; Roll Past Islanders, 87-54

By: Neomi Brown, Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M women’s basketball team (1-0) dominated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-1) 87-54 behind a record-tying barrage of 3-pointers in its season opener Tuesday night at Reed Arena.

Spearheading the Aggies’ attack, Kayla Wells led the Maroon & White with 18 points and four assists while shooting 63.6% from the field. Also contributing to the offense were Jordan Nixon (17), Destiny Pitts (11) and Qadashah Hoppie (10) who each scored in double figures. Nixon aided the Aggie offense with eight assists. A&M was led on defense by Aaliyah Patty, who contributed four steals and three blocks. Additionally, Sydnee Roby added two blocks while Sahara Jones collected three steals.

Twelve different players scored for Texas A&M, with the team shooting at a 47.6% clip from the field. The Aggies capitalized on the Islanders’ 14 turnovers, scoring 17 points off those opportunities. The Aggie defense allowed no 3-pointers throughout the game (0-13) for the first time since March 2, 2017 when A&M stifled the Florida offense. On the other side of the ball, Texas A&M recorded 12 made 3-pointers, tying the single-game school record with Nixon and Pitts each adding three apiece.

A&M-Corpus Christi led the game early on at 9-5, but the Aggies responded with a pair of 3-pointers from Nixon as well as a layup from Wells to tie the game with 4:37 left in the first quarter. The Aggies pulled away from the Islanders, with back-to-back threes from Wells and Hoppie, and the first period came to a close with the score at 25-17. Starting the second period off strong defensively, the Aggies held the Islanders to just two points in the first three minutes. With continued success offensively during the second quarter, the Maroon & White ended the half with a 45-31 lead.

Texas A&M started off the second half quickly with a three from Pitts fifteen seconds in. The Aggie offense continued to thrive with the help of Wells and Hoppie, who contributed five and four points, respectively, in the third quarter. Heading into the final period of regulation, the Maroon & White led the Islanders 65-41. Keslynn Oxendine entered the game and immediately made an impact, scoring back-to-back threes to finalize the 87-54 result.

UP NEXT

The No. 23 Texas A&M women’s basketball team continues its campaign in a non-conference matchup against Southern on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M opens the season 1-0 for the ninth-consecutive season while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi drops to 0-1.

A&M is now 16-3 in season-opening games under Gary Blair.

The Aggies extend their non-conference win streak to 17-straight dating back to Dec. 1, 2019.

The Maroon & White maintain a dominant 6-0 lead over the Islanders in the all-time series.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies shot at a 47.6% clip from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M tied its program record for 3-pointers made in a single game with 12, last achieved against Northwestern State on Dec. 28, 2020.

A&M’s defense swatted eight shots as a whole and swiped 11 steals in the game.

A&M’s defense swatted eight shots as a whole and swiped 11 steals in the game. On the defensive end, A&M held the Islanders to 30.0% shooting from the floor and held TAMU-CC 0-for-13 from 3-point land.

The Aggies held an opponent to zero made threes for the first time since March 2, 2017 against the Florida Gators.

The Maroon & White offense amassed 23 assists on 30 made baskets, with four Aggies tallying three-or-more dishes.

The Aggies had four players in double-figure points for the first time since March 22, 2020 against Troy in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M opened the 2021-22 season with a starting lineup of Destiny Pitts, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, McKinzie Green and Sydnee Roby (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES