Aggie Trio Earns GCAA All-America Scholar Honors

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s golfers Michael Heidelbaugh, William Paysse and Vishnu Sadagopan landed All-America Scholar recognition, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced.

All three of the Aggies dominated in the classroom, sporting cumulative grade-point averages over 3.50. Paysse earned the award for the third consecutive season while Heidelbaugh and Sadagopan hauled in their first award.

Heidelbaugh registered a 71.36 scoring average as a sophomore, including -0.43 vs. par. He recorded a 12th-place showing at the Badger Invitational and a season-best 11th-place finish at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate. He earned SEC Community Service Team distinction with his copious amounts of charity projects and activities.

Paysse capped off his collegiate career by earning All-SEC honors for the second time as well as earning PING All-Central Region recognition. He posted a 71.50 scoring average over 10 tournaments in 2022-23. He started the year with co-medalist honors at the Badger Invitational with a score of 9-under 135 in the two-round tournament. He logged three top-10 finishes in 2022-23, including a third-place finish at the Southern Highlands Collegiate.

Sadagopan boasted a 70.76 scoring average in 11 tournaments in 2022-23, including a -0.62 vs. par. He recorded top-10 finishes at the Badger Invitational (t-7th), the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (t-5th) and the Louisiana Classics (t-4th). He earned Louisiana Classics All-Tournament Team recognition, shooting 4-over 217.

To be eligible for GCAA All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior and senior both academically and athletically. In addition, golfers must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 and a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2. A recipient must be of high moral character and in good standing at the college or university.

Texas A&M registered four victories in the 2022-23 campaign, including the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate and the Louisiana Classics. The Aggies finished second in the stroke play portion of the SEC Championship and advanced to the semifinal round of match play. The Maroon & White capped off the season with a fifth-place showing at the NCAA Salem Regional and 13th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.