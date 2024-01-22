Aggie Track & Field Claims Seven Titles at Ted Nelson Invitational

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field program claimed seven titles at the Ted Nelson Invitational in its second at the R.A. “Murray” Fasken ’38 Indoor Track & Field facility Saturday.

Lamara Distin set the tone for the day in the women’s high jump, as she broke her own meet record with a leap of 1.94m/6-4.25, while also securing the second-highest clearance in the nation in the event this year. Nissi Kabongo also had a standout performance, clearing 1.85m/6-0.75 and moving up from No. 7 to No. 5 on the Texas A&M All-Time Performers list.

The A&M women continued to dominate in the field events claiming three additional wins, as Heather Abadie and Sevanna Hanson registered a 1-2 finish in the pole vault, with clearances of 4.17m/13-8.25 and 4.02m/13-2.25, respectively. Joniar Thomas secured the women’s long jump title with a personal best 6.56m/21-6.25, which also moved her from No. 11 all-time to No. 3. Jade Johnson then won the triple jump with a leap of 12.52m/41-4.

On the men’s side, Connor Schulman made his mark in the 60m hurdles final with a first-place finish in a time of 7.72. Teammate Ja’Qualon Scott clocked a time of 7.87 which landed him in seventh on the all-time performers list, and third in the event on the day. Eric Casarez continued the winning ways, as the senior took the mile title in 4:05.52, while freshman Jack Johnston claimed the 3,000m win with a time of 8:23.49.

In the shot put, Carlie Weiser delivered a personal best toss of 15.18m/49-9.75, which propelled her from No. 10 to No. 4 on the all-time performers list. Meanwhile, on the track, Jasmine Harmon earned the No. 12 spot in the history books with her time of 8.29 in the 60m hurdles, and Devante Mount secured No. 11 all-time with his personal best of 6.70 in the 60m.

Concluding the day, the Aggies picked up a pair of third-place finishes in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay, clocking times of 3:06.84 and 3:34.74, respectively.

Coach’s Quotes

Head coach Pat Henry on today’s meet…

“I see some good sparks and they are trying to make things happen for themselves. I told the team the effort is really good and if it is good, the rest will come. I don’t see anybody out there not competing, we are putting ourselves on the line.”

Coach Henry on the season’s progress…

“It was another good step on the ladder, we continue to make good progress and that is all we can expect.”

Next Up

The Aggies head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for their first road trip of the season at the Razorback Invitational, Jan. 26-27.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.