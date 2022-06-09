Aggie Track & Field Advances Four Entries to NCAA Championship Finals

By: Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications

EUGENE, Ore. – The No. 18 Texas A&M men’s track & field team advanced four entries to the NCAA Track & Field Championship finals, Wednesday night at Hayward Field.

The men’s 4x400m wrapped up day one action as sophomores Omajuwa Etiwe, Chevannie Hanson and Brandon Miller and freshman Ashton Schwartzman won section two at a time of 3:02.49. The quartet earned an automatic qualifying spot to the finals while registering the seventh-fastest semifinal time after three heats.

Individually, Miller (800m), Emmanuel Bamidele (400m) and James Smith II (400m hurdles) earned lanes in the finals of their respective events. Bamidele, a freshman, placed fourth in his heat at 45.53 to advance by time as the seventh-fastest qualifier. Shortly after, Miller finished second in his heat with a season best time of 1:46.00 to earn the automatic qualifying spot. Smith II advanced at 49.38, which registered as the fourth-fastest qualifying time. The junior recorded a personal best time and became the fourth-fastest performer in Aggie history.

Finals are set for Friday night beginning with the 400m at 9:02 p.m., followed by the 800m at 9:14 p.m. and the 400m hurdles at 9:27 p.m. The 4x400m wraps up the men’s portion of the meet at 10:21 p.m. All times are central time zone and will air on ESPN2.

Other notable performances include sophomore Devon Achane (100m, 10.48), freshman Bryce Foster (shot put, 60-9.25/18.52m) and senior Moitalel Mpoke (400m hurdles, 51.58) earning honorable mention honors in their respective events.

Thursday’s action swings to the women’s side starting with the 4x100m at 7:32 p.m. CT before wrapping up with the 4x400m at 10:48 p.m. CT. Live results can be followed here, while the meet will be nationally televised on ESPNU beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).