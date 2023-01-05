Aggie Swimming & Diving Teams Come up Short at Auburn

AGGIE MEN

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team fell to No. 9 Auburn, 167.5-132.5, Wednesday afternoon inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

Returning to the pool for the first time in the new year, the Aggies kicked off the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Kaloyan Bratanov put up a time of 1:28.09.

Nelson tallied multiple top finishes including in the 200 free (1:36.91), 200 back (1:45.01) and 200 IM (1:48.66) where he was closely trailed by Andres Puente (1:49.43) and Anze Fers Erzen (1:50.69), placing third and fifth, respectively.

Newcomer Batuhan Filiz made his A&M debut with two big wins in the distance events, swimming 9:10.00 in the 1,000 free and 4:24.62 in the 500 free.

Puente stood out in breaststroke events with a top finish in the 200 (1:58.77) and clocking in at second in the 100 (54.79).

Brown led the Aggies in butterfly, finishing first in the 200 with a time of 1:48.17 and third in the 100, recording a time of 48.18.

Additional top-four finishers for the Aggies included Gogulski, claiming fourth in the 100 back (49.06), Connor Foote finishing third in the 50 free (20.82) and Bratanov placing second in the 100 free (44.54).

Closing out the meet strong, the Maroon & White took second in the 400 free relay with Bratanov, Collin Fuchs, Foote and Nelson clocking in at 2:59.59.

Allen Bottego grabbed the top spot in the 1-meter with a final score of 373.28. Victor Povzner earned a pair of second-place scores of 369.15 on the 1-meter and 362.63 on the 3-meter.

Up Next

The Aggies remain on the road to take on No. 21 Georgia Tech and SCAD in a double-dual meet on Friday at 10 a.m. The meet will be live streamed here and live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app.

AGGIE WOMEN

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team dropped its contest at No. 19 Auburn, 172-128, Wednesday afternoon inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

Abby Grottle kicked off the individual events strong, placing first in the 1,000 free (9:56.29). Grottle added a third-place finish in the 500 (4:53.68), following right behind Rachel Love who grabbed second (4:53.66).

Chloe Stepanek led the way for the Aggies in the additional freestyle events with top finishes in the 200 (1:47.60) and 100 (49.79), while also earning second place in the 50 (22.98).

Dominating the breaststroke events, Charlotte Longbottom swam to a first-place time of 1:02.60 in the 100 breast, while also adding a second-place finish in the 200 breast, clocking in at 2:16.66.

Swimming the 100 fly to a 53.89, Olivia Theall secured first place. Theall grabbed another top-three finish on the evening in the 200 fly, recording a time of 2:00.45.

Aviv Barzelay earned top-five times in both the 100 and 200 back, swimming a 55.34 and 1:59.57, respectively.

Giulia Goerigk highlighted the 200 IM, earning second with a time of 2:03.15.

Texas A&M capped off the meet, registering second in the 400 free relay as Jordan Buechler, Stepanek, Bobbi Kennett and Manita Sathianchokwisan swam a 3:22.74.

Joslyn Oakley earned the top spot on the 1-meter as she scored 298.80. Alyssa Clairmont added points for the Aggies, claiming a pair of second-place scores on the 1-meter (289.35) and 3-meter (312.83).

Up Next

The Aggies head back on the road to take on Georgia Tech and SCAD in a double-dual meet on Friday at 10 a.m. The meet will be live streamed here and live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app.

Stories by Katy Gallaher, Athletics Communications