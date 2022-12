Texas A&M running back Devon Achane has announced he will forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Achane made the announcement on his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon.

Achane accounted for 36% of all of the Aggies touchdowns in 2022 with 12 and 65% of their rushing yards with 1,102.

His departure means the Maroon & White now have 22 players who have either declared for the draft or entered the transfer portal.