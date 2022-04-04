Aggie Softball Sweeps Series with 5-2 Sunday Win

Story by Emily Wedemeyer, Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (22-12) completed the three-game sweep of Abilene Christian (17-18) with a 5-2 win on Sunday at Davis Diamond.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Abilene Christian – W, 5-2

Makinzy Herzog: 2-for-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, HR

Katie Dack: 1-for-2, R, 2B, BB

Morgan Smith: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Abilene Christian – W, 5-2

Grace Uribe: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Emiley Kennedy: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Makinzy Herzog: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Abilene Christian – W, 5-2

Katie Dack started the Aggies off with a double before Makinzy Herzog blasted her third home run of the season. Rylen Wiggins drove in another run following a series of hits by Cayden Baker and Mariana Torres to give A&M a 3-0 lead after two.

ACU scratched two across in the top of the third with back-to-back singles and the help of a walk and hit batter.

Trinity Cannon and Morgan Smith each brought another run around in the fourth, extending the Aggies’ advantage back out to three, leading 5-2 after the fourth.

The Maroon & White used a trio of pitchers in the circle as Grace Uribe, Emiley Kennedy and Herzog combined for nine strikeouts on the day.

Kennedy grabbed her team-best eighth win, while Herzog earned her first save of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On what the team got out of this weekend…

“What we got out of it was a lot of fight and the things I’ve talked about before, the preparation in the fall to make sure people are ready to play other positions. I thought our flexibility and versatility really showed this weekend. For us to be able to plug in the people we needed to plug in, I thought that was a real difference maker this weekend.”

On stepping away from SEC play…

“What I was concerned about coming into the game was if we would take it lightly because it wasn’t a conference opponent, and our team didn’t do that—that shows some maturity on the part of our players. I’m really happy to see us get out and score a bunch of runs and I thought our situational hitting today was very good.”

Senior utility player Makinzy Herzog

On her performance at the plate…

“I think it’s always a good confidence booster for our pitchers and our defense when we get ahead early in the game. I’ve been struggling with the bat for a little while now but I’ve been working on it every day and am getting better and better, so I think I’m finally coming back to my old self.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies host Incarnate Word on Tuesday at Davis Diamond with first pitch slated for 5 p.m.