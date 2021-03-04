Aggie Softball Launches Five Home Runs in 11-5 Road Victory

Story by Marissa Avanzato, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team picked up its first road win of the season with an 11-5 victory over Sam Houston Wednesday night at the Bearkat Softball Complex. The Aggies improve to 7-2, while the Bearkats drop to 2-5.

Texas A&M blasted five home runs in a single game for the first time since May 7, 2016 when they defeated Auburn on the road.

Haley Lee got the Maroon & White on the board in the top of the first inning after belting her sixth home run of the season and the 12th of her career. The Kingwood, Texas, native has now registered a home run in back-to-back games.

Sophomore Jourdyn Campbell launched her first home run of the season with a two-run shot over the right-center wall. Kelbi Fortenberry drove in two runs with a double.

Ashlynn Walls extended her hit streak to seven after homering to left field, while Dani Elder went 2-for-3 with two home runs to lead the Aggies with five RBI.

In the circle, Kayla Poynter earned her second win of the season. The Loganville, Georgia, native pitched five innings, scattering seven hits, while striking out four. Freshman Grace Uribe closed out the game, tossing the final two innings. She allowed three hits and fanned two batters.

KEY INNINGS

T1| Haley Lee belted a solo home run over the left field fence. A&M 1, SHSU 0

B1| Megan McDonald single up the middle and advanced to second on a bunt single by Kayte Martinez. Emily Telg laid down a sacrifice bunt to move McDonald and Martinez in scoring position. Ellie Grill singled to the left side to score McDonald. A&M 1, SHSU 1

T2| Morgan Smith walked. Jourdyn Campbell blasted her first home run of the season over the right-center field fence. Dani Elder was hit by a pitch and moved to second after Makinzy Herzog singled through the left side. Kelbi Fortenberry doubled to the left field wall to score both Elder and Herzog. A&M 5, SHSU 1

T5| Ashlynn Walls launched a solo shot over the left field fence. A&M 6, SHSU 1

B5| Emily Telg and Hannah Scheaffer hit back-to-back home runs to left field. A&M 6, SHSU 3

T6| Jourdyn Campbell singled to left field and Star Ferguson would pinch run for Campbell. Dani Elder blasted a home run over the left field wall. A&M 8, SHSU 3

T7| Ashlynn Walls singled to the pitcher and Morgan Smith walked. Taudrea Sinnie pinch ran for Morgan Smith. Dani Elder blasted her second home run of the game with a three-run shot to hit the scoreboard. A&M 11, SHSU 3

B7| Emily Telg walked and Hannah Scheaffer homered. A&M 11, SHSU 5

Top Offensive Players:

Kelbi Fortenberry| 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Jourdyn Campbell| 2-for-3, 2 RBI, HR

Dani Elder| 2-for-3, 5 RBI, 2 HR

Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (2-0) – 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB

Grace Uribe 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the team’s offensive outburst…

“It was just a really great night by our offense, and I think we did a really good job. Even in the first inning when we had a couple of outs, we were still hitting and still looking good at the plate. We had the ball flying out of the yard all night long, and I loved how we hit through the lineup. Dani Elder had a great day, and Jourdyn Campbell gets up there and hits a home run and then was able to get another base hit. Offensively, we got so many great things out of our hitters and kept learning from at-bat to at-bat.”

On tonight’s performances in the circle…

“I thought she [Kayla Poynter] pitched really well. She got on a roll there, even though Sam Houston started with a run in the first inning. They got a walk in there and that runner scored, but after that she really shut it down. Their first home run was really just a laser that would have been off the wall in any ballpark bigger than this one. We always tell our kids that you’re probably not going to lose games on solo home runs. You’re going to lose a game where you’re walking batters, or if there are errors. I thought our offense did a great job of pushing and scoring, and then KP really looked good tonight. Towards the end of the game, I thought it was time for a change and Grace (Uribe) closed it out for us.”

On looking ahead to the Reveille Classic this weekend…

“It’s going to be so much fun. I’m so excited, because it just says so much about our program and the culture of our program that we can welcome back a former player who is now the head coach at Campbell (Sharonda McDonald-Kelley). Many of her former teammates are coming back to watch us play and see her coach this weekend, and it’s amazing how much those kids love each other and want to support each other. Then, we get to play Tennessee during the tournament since we don’t get a chance to play them during the SEC season. It’ll be a really fun weekend.”

ON DECK

The Aggies return to Bryan-College Station and will host the Reveille Classic Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7 at Davis Diamond.