Aggie Softball Knocks Down No. 14 Oregon

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

SAN DIEGO – A career game from starting pitcher Emiley Kennedy led the No. 25 Texas A&M softball team to a 4-1 victory over No. 14 Oregon to open the Campbell/Cartier Classic Friday afternoon at SDSU Softball Stadium.

Kennedy registered a career-high 11 strikeouts, including four Ducks looking. The lefty yielded five hits, two walks and one earned run, while throwing 115 pitches to 30 batters. It marked the 11th complete game of her career and moved her to 3-0 on the season.

“My rise ball was working really well,” Kennedy said. “I was able to spot it in and out. My changeup when it worked, was good. When I get hurt is when I walk people, so my goal this year is to just throw strikes and make them hit it.”

Texas A&M (5-0) scratched the board first in the second inning following a bases-loaded sac fly from Rylen Wiggins, followed by an RBI single courtesy of Amari Harper.

Oregon (4-3) pressured the Maroon & White in the third with a bases-loaded one-out RBI single, before Kennedy sat down the next five batters to carry a 2-1 lead to the fifth frame.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges punched back in the sixth following a two-out 2-RBI pinch-hit single from Aiyana Coleman to lengthen the lead to 4-1.

Kennedy gave up one hit and one walk, while striking out four batters for the remaining outs to secure the victory.

UP NEXT

The Aggies play the LMU Lions Friday night at 5 p.m. for their second game at the Campbell/Cartier Classic.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Emiley Kennedy (W, 3-0) – 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K

Aiyana Coleman – 1-for-1, 2 RBI

Allie Enright – 2-for-3, 1 R

SCORING SUMMARY

T2 | Aggies loaded the bases following singles from Trinity Cannon, Jazmine Hill and Allie Enright. Cannon scored courtesy a sac fly from Rylen Wiggins, followed by an Amari Harper single through the left side to score Hill. TAMU 2, ORE 0

B3 | A pair of singles from Kai Luschar and KK Humphreys, followed by a hit-by-pitch from Ariel Carlson loaded the bases for Oregon. Alyssa Daniell singled to left field to score Luschar. TAMU 2, ORE 1

T6 | Keely Willliams reached on an error to second, followed by a single from Enright and a pinch-hit walk by Mya Perez to load the bases with two outs. Aiyana Coleman pinch hit registering a single through the left side to score Williams and Enright. TAMU 4, ORE 1