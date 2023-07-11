Aggie Softball Adds Ole Miss Transfer Brooke Vestal

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the addition of Ole Miss transfer Brooke Vestal on Tuesday.

“Brooke is a seasoned pitcher who knows what it takes to compete at a very high level,” Ford said. “She has elite spin and will be a key piece to our staff. I’m excited to have her in Aggieland.”

Vestal has started 21 games in 57 career appearances and owns a 16-6 record with a 2.67 ERA. The right-handed pitcher started her career at Oklahoma where she was a member of the 2021 national championship team, before transferring to Ole Miss where she logged 114.2 innings of her career 147.0 innings pitched. Most impressively, Vestal has held hitters at bay to a career .191 batting average against, including a .174 average in 2023.

Coming out of Canyon High School, the New Braunfels, Texas, native, was a three-time All-American by FloSoftball and MaxPreps, while leading her team to three regional finals.

Vestal graduated from Ole Miss with a bachelor’s in finance and a minor in economics and will be completing a certificate of leadership at Texas A&M.

YEAR ERA W-L APP-GS CG SHO SV IP H R ER BB SO 2B 3B HR BF BAVG WP HBP 2020 2.52 3-0 8-5 1 0 0 25.0 21 10 9 6 22 2 2 2 101 .233 1 2 2021 0.00 0-0 7-1 0 0 0 7.1 3 0 0 1 5 1 0 0 25 .130 0 1 2022 2.60 8-1 20-8 2 2 0 59.1 42 25 22 32 63 4 1 6 264 .194 9 14 2023 3.16 5-5 22-7 3 1 0 55.1 33 28 25 38 47 7 3 3 237 .174 4 7 Total 2.67 16-6 57-21 6 3 0 147.0 99 63 56 77 137 14 6 11 627 .191 14 24

