Aggie Soccer’s Hayes Repeats as SEC Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes picked up her second consecutive SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition, the league announced Monday.

With the Aggies trailing 1-0 at the intermission, Hayes exploded in the second half for two goals and one assist to lead the Maroon & White to the victory in Friday’s match against Auburn.

Hayes knotted the match in the 48th minute and in the second consecutive game the Spring, Texas native scored the game-winning goal with less than 4 minutes remaining, this time with just 2:55 left. Hayes assisted on the icing on the cake as Carissa Boeckmann scored in the final minute to put the match away.

The Spring, Texas, native has registered four goals and two assists in the last three matches.

This season, Hayes leads the team in points (16) and goals (6), along with having four assists. Her career numbers include 35 points on 13 goals and nine assists.

Hayes became the first Aggie to earn back-to-back SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition. She joined Ally Watt as the only player to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week twice in the same season, a feat Watt accomplished in both 2018 and ’19.

It marks the second career weekly league honor for Hayes who earned SEC All-Freshman Team status in 2021.

The Aggies (8-5-3, 2-4-1 SEC) return to action Thursday when they travel to Columbia for a 6 p.m. match against the South Carolina Gamecocks.