Aggie Soccer Takes on No. 17 South Carolina

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team wraps up its regular-season home slate Thursday when the Aggies host the No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks for Senior Night. First kick is 7 p.m. at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White look to get in the win column after a 0-0 tie against Auburn last Friday. The Aggies, who sit atop the SEC Western Division standings, look to improve their lot in the overall league table where they are tied with Georgia for fourth place.

The seniors that will be honored before Thursday’s match are Jordyn Gunnarson, Kate Colvin, Andersen Williams, Taylor Pounds, Laney Carroll, Lauren Geczik, Maile Hayes, and Sammy Smith.

The Aggies are the only team in the SEC boasting 10 players with multiple goals and A&M is tied with Vanderbilt for most players with three or more goals with each sporting seven.

The Maroon & White have posted seven shutouts in the last 12 games. Kenna Caldwell has logged four shutouts and Grace McClellan has added one during the stretch. The duo of McClellan and Gunnarson combined on the two other blankings.

Texas A&M owns a 6-4-2 edge in the hard-fought series against South Carolina with 11 of the 12 meetings decided by one-goal. The Gamecocks own a 4-1-1 advantage in the last four meetings. The most recent match ended in a 1-1 tie last season in Columbia when Quinn Cornog put the Aggies up in the 21st minute and Carolina’s Payton Patrick tied the match in the 59th. In the defensive-minded series, neither team has ever scored more than two goals. The only match decided by multiple goals was their initial meeting as SEC brethren in 2012 with the Maroon & White registering a 2-0 victory on goals by Meghan Streight and Annie Kunz.

South Carolina enters the contest with a 9-1-5 record and tied Ole Miss, 0-0, in their last SEC match. Catherine Barry leads the Gamecocks with 20 points on eight goals and four assists. Goalkeeper Heather Hinz sports a 0.61 goals-against average and six shutouts on the season.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. A radio broadcast of the match is available with the voices of Casey Atnip on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio in the 12th Man Mobile app.

PROMOTIONS

Senior Night

Arrive to the match early to help celebrate our Aggie soccer senior class!

A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation Match

2 FREE tickets for all faculty & staff in advance and on match day. Additional tickets $3 each. Email 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu for promo code.

A&M Soccer Adidas Shirt Giveaway

Maroon adidas A&M soccer specific shirts available for the first 400 fans that visit the Howdy Tent in the Northwest corner of Ellis Field.

50% Off Concessions Pregame