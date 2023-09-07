Aggie Soccer Takes on Grambling State

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the first one-third of their 2023 campaign when they host the Grambling State Tigers for Thursday’s 7 p.m. match on Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White are looking to bounce back after losing a nail-biter to TCU in the 87th minute on Sunday.

In 27 prior matches against teams from Louisiana, the Aggies sport a 26-0-1 mark. The unbeaten string features a 13-0-1 record against SEC foe LSU. The Aggies are 3-0-0 against McNeese and Northwestern State and have two wins apiece against Centenary and Tulane. Texas A&M won its only matches played against Louisiana and Southern.

Texas A&M won the only prior meeting against Grambling State, 5-0, in 2006. The then-No. 8 Aggies got goals from five players in the match, including Allison Martino scoring in the sixth minute and Madison Klovstad adding a goal in the 10th minute. Grambling State’s goalkeeper made 14 saves as the Maroon & White fired off 39 shots and worked 18 corner kicks.

Grambling State enters the match with a 2-2-3 record, beating Murray State and East Texas Baptist. Seven different players have scored a goal for the Tigers this season.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. A radio call of the match is available with the voices of Casey Atnip and David Nuno on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

PROMOTIONS

12th Man Rewards Double Point Event

Earn DOUBLE points when checking into the match within 12th Man Rewards.

Login or create a 12th Man Rewards account within the 12th Man Mobile app (official app of Texas A&M Athletics). For details, click here.

Junior Aggie Club Match

Junior Aggie Club members can claim a FREE ticket to the match & purchase additional tickets at a discounted price.

Register your child (12 yrs or younger) for a JAC membership by 9/5 to claim offer. Click here.

50% Off Concessions Pregame

All orders at the main concessions stand in the first 30 minutes of gates opening (6-6:30 p.m.) will be 50% off. Excludes alcohol & bottled water. Not valid at the portable concessions locations.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M athletics events in supports of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn points at the match.

PARKING AND ENTRANCE

With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to park at Reed Arena lots and enter the gates on the northeast and northwest corners.