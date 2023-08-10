Aggie Soccer Set for Texas State Matchup

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team hosts the Texas State Bobcats for an exhibition match Friday at 7 p.m. on Ellis Field.

Admission to the match is free. Fans are asked to park at Reed Arena and enter the gates on the northeast and northwest corners.

The Aggies bring in seven freshmen to go along with 17 returnees to get back to their winning ways. The Maroon & White welcome back 2022 All-SEC first-teamer Maile Hayes as well 2022 All-SEC second-teamer Mia Pante. Big things are anticipated for 2022 SEC All-Freshman team member Carolyn Calzada.

Texas A&M gained valuable experience with three additions from the transfer portal. All-ACC player Sammy Smith joins the Aggies after a great career at Boston College. Jazmine Wilkinson, a PAC-12 All-Freshman team member arrives in Aggieland from Arizona State. NAIA All-American and national champion Grace McClellan joins the roster from Keiser University.

During the regular season, the Aggies are 4-0 in the all-time series against Texas State. The last match was won by A&M 3-0 in 2021 in College Station. The teams squared off for a spring exhibition match in April, playing to a 1-1 draw.

The Bobcats posted a 12-5-2 mark in 2022, losing in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament. Texas State will not be short of offense, returning four of their top six scorers. Including Madi Gross who led the Bobcats with 19 points on eight goals and three assists.

A&M started off on the right foot this past Sunday, shutting out SMU 2-0 with goals scored by Hayes and Wilkinson.

The Maroon & White start the regular season Thursday, August 17, hosting No. 6 Florida State at 7 p.m. on Ellis Field.