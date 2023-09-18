Aggie Soccer Routs Texas Southern

Credit to McKinzie Green:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies had seven different players score in Sunday’s 10-0 win against the Texas Southern Tigers on Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White scored their most goals since September 18, 2011, when the Aggies topped Fordham 13-0.

A&M scored its first two goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. Andersen Williams got the hot streak going with her first goal of the season. Quinn Cornog notched the second goal. The other goals were scored by Mia Pante, Carissa Boeckmann, Maile Hayes, and two each from Jazmine Wilkinson and Taylor Jernigan.

Jernigan scored her second goal in the 84th minute while Wilkinson scored her second and last goal of the night in the 86th minute.

Texas A&M owned the stat sheet, taking control in shots (36-5), shots-on-goal (24-0), and corner kicks (12-4).

Goalkeepers Grace McClellan and Jordyn Gunnarson combined for a shutout, the Aggies’ fourth of the season.

The Aggies are 4-1-2 in the last seven matches and are on a four-match unbeaten string with a whopping 23 goals. The win gives them their third shutout in the last four matches.

Georgia Leb had a career high three assists.