Aggie Soccer Opens Season with 0-0 Draw at No. 25 Clemson

CLEMSON, South Carolina – The Texas A&M Aggies played the No. 25 Clemson Tigers to a 0-0 draw in the 2022 season debut at Historic Riggs Field.

After a hushed first half with teams feeling each other out to the tune of three shots apiece, the contest intensified in the second half with A&M owning the first 10 minutes, Clemson dictating terms in the middle of the stanza and the Aggies controlling the action headed down the home stretch.

Kenna Caldwell came up big between the posts, making seven saves in the shutout, the ninth of her career.

Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith provided a stout backline, but at times up to eight players were back to bolster the defense. Sample made a huge play midway through the second half, following a Clemson corner kick, she kept a shot from going goalward, heading it over the crossbar.

Playing their first match with the NCAA’s new no overtime in effect, the Aggies were left to wonder what could have been. They had the best legs down the stretch, getting the lone shot in the last eight minutes along with two corner kicks.

The Aggies had four freshmen see action with Sydney Becerra and Calzada earning the start and Caroline Kniffen and Georgia Leb seeing action off the bench.

The Aggies open the home slate Sunday with a 6 p.m. contest against the McNeese Cowgirls.

