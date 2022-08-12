Aggie Soccer Defeats SFA in Exhibition Action, 2-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team showcased their talent with a 2-1 victory over the SFA Ladyjacks in Thursday night’s exhibition match at Ellis Field.

The Aggies outpaced the Ladyjacks in shots (23-4), shots-on-goal (7-2), and corner kicks (13-0).

Sophomore Laney Carroll got the Aggies on the board after Makhiya McDonald shuffled the ball towards the goal with a nutmeg. Carroll backheeled the pass into the net for the icebreaker.

Georgia Leb impressed in her first time in the Maroon & White. With quick thinking inside the 6-yard box, the freshman hit a top-shelf goal over SFA goalkeeper Logan Pilgreen’s head. Assists were credited to Maile Hayes and Sydney Becerra.

With a free kick outside the penalty area at 77th minute, a Ladyjack shot the ball high with a header and an Aggie attempt to clear the goal careened back in, resulting in SFA’s lone score.

SCORING SUMMARY

22′ – McDonald shuffled the ball towards the goal with a nutmeg, allowing Carroll to find the back of the net. A&M 1, SFA 0.

41′ – Leb popped up a top-shelf goal inside the 6-yard box with assists from Hayes and Becerra. A&M 2, SFA 0.

77′ – Following a free kick right outside the penalty area, the ball was shot high in the air by a header, and an Aggie knocked it in after some unlucky bounces. SFA 1, A&M 2.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action next Thursday when they head to Clemson to start off the season against the No. 25 Tigers at Riggs Field. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m.