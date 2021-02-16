Aggie Soccer Cancels Thursday’s Exhibition Match vs. ULM

By: Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas– Texas A&M soccer has canceled Thursday’s scheduled exhibition match against Louisiana-Monroe due to inclement weather lingering in the Brazos Valley.

The Aggies will pursue options to add a match to the schedule.

Currently, the next match on the slate is an exhibition against the Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday, February 27.

The Maroon & White open their regular-season home slate Sunday, March 14 against Abilene Christian. They also host Louisiana-Lafayette (March 20), Texas State (March 27) and TCU (April 10).

For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push towards their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and they are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995.

Texas A&M owns an 8-2-0 record on the season and won a share of its third SEC regular-season title with a 7-1-0 mark in league play last fall.