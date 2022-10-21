Aggie Soccer and Gamecocks Grind out 1-1 Draw

COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The Texas A&M Aggies and No. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks played to a 1-1 tie in Thursday night’s SEC match at Stone Stadium.

The Aggies scored the icebreaker in the 21st minute on the secondary attack off a corner kick. Carolyn Calzada sent the initial carom back to Mia Pante. Pante sent a long diagonal service into the 6-yard box where Quinn Cornog outmuscled a Gamecocks’ defender for the goal.

South Carolina knotted the match in the 59th minute and the Aggies fought off a late Gamecocks’ push for a game winner.

Kenna Caldwell made a career-high nine saves in net for A&M to preserve the draw. South Carolina held advantages in shots (15-4), shots-on-goal (10-1) and corner kicks (5-3).

SCORING SUMMARY

21′ – After an initial corner kick from Mia Pante, Carolyn Calzada gathered the clearance outside the penalty box and sent the ball back to Pante. Pante sent a cross into the 6-yard box where Quinn Cornog fought off a South Carolina defender for the goal. A&M 1, SC 0

59′ – Payton Patrick got a head start on the Aggies’ backline before receiving the service from Catherine Barry into the penalty box. Patrick topped Caldwell one-v-one for the goal. A&M 1, SC 1

UP NEXT…

The Aggies wrap up the regular season home slate Sunday when they host the Missouri Tigers in a 4 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications