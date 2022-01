Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson says he is returning for his senior season.

A three-year starter for the Aggies, Richardson made the announcement earlier today on TexAgs.com.

There had been some speculation that the Waxahachie, TX native would forego the 2022 season for the NFL draft.

Richardson played in all 12 games for the Aggies last year, racking up 65 tackles, two sacks and one interception.