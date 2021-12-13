Aggie QB Calzada Looking to Transfer

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada has entered the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Brian Perroni of Gigem 247.

I have THE MOST love for Texas A&M, my coach’s, teammates, and anybody who has been a part of this process. From the bottom of my heart…Thank you to the 12th man🖤 pic.twitter.com/vZ4QnMGv84 — Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) December 13, 2021

The third-year sophomore from Sugar Hill, Georgia lost the battle for the starting job in the offseason, but was forced into action when Haynes King broke his lower leg in Week 2 against Colorado.

Calzada started the next 10 games for the Aggies, throwing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns, highlighted with an SEC Offensive Player of the Week performance in a 41-38 win over top-ranked Alabama.

With his departure, it’s unclear who will start at quarterback against No. 17 Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl on New Year’s Eve.