Aggie Offensive Line Named Finalist for Moore Award

NEW YORK – The Texas A&M football offensive line was one of three units named as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, announced Monday by The Foundation for Teamwork. The Moore Award is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

Texas A&M’s starting offensive line unit of Carson Green , Kenyon Green , Jared Hocker , Ryan McCollum and Dan Moore Jr. started all nine games for A&M this season.

For the season, Texas A&M has given up 4.0 total sacks and is allowing 0.44 sacks per game through nine games against only SEC opponents. The per-game average puts the Aggies in a tie for fourth nationally while standing atop the SEC. A&M’s 0.44 sacks allowed per game average is the lowest season average by any Power 5 team since Minnesota allowed 0.25 per game in 2005.

The Maroon Goons went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts without letting its opponent get to the quarterback. The streak spanned from the second quarter of the season opener against Vanderbilt until the third quarter of the LSU game.

The Goons are allowing just 3.78 tackles for loss per game, which ranks sixth nationally and leads the SEC. The O-line allowed just 1.0 tackle for loss at Mississippi State, the program’s fewest since not allowing a tackle behind the line of scrimmage in the 16-10 road win over Colorado midway through the 1997 season.

At Auburn, the offensive line cleared the way for the Aggies to tally 313 yards on the ground, their highest single-game total of the season, as sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller recorded the 10th 100-yard game of his career and senior quarterback Kellen Mond became the second Aggie and fourth SEC QB to pass for 60 TDs and rush for 20 more in their careers.

What the committee is saying about the Maroon Goons: “This year they’ve been the catalyst for an offense that has shown a new level of toughness. In the second half of the Florida game, they battered the Gators on the ground and have been able to finish the season with strong efforts on the ground. They are a physical unit who work well together and get up to the second level extremely well. Right tackle Carson Green has been exceptional at clearing out space for his runners, and their right guard Kenyon Green has a chance to be special. The unquestioned key for their offensive success was the fact that their O-line was dominant most of the season.”

2020 Joe Moore Award Finalists

Alabama

Notre Dame

Texas A&M

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics