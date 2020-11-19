Aggie Men’s Swimming & Diving Have Record-Breaking Start to Art Adamson Invite; Texas A&M Women Roll into First Place

BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas –The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team wasted no time on day one of the Art Adamson Invite, breaking four school records and tallying four first-place finishes. The Aggies raced against Incarnate Word and LSU and atop the leaderboard with 474 points.

Junior Shaine Casas and senior Mark Theall each lowered individual school records and joined forces to shatter the 200 Free Relay school record with a time of 1:16.48.

Casas’ record-breaking time of 1:38.95 in the 200 IM also stands as the third-fastest time in the history of the event. The McAllen, Texas native also recorded a school record time of 44.25 in the 100 Back as the lead-off on the 400 Medley Relay team. He has now tallied five school records so far this season.

Theall distanced himself early to claim the 500 Free with a time of 4:10.67. Senior Tanner Olson held his own as he took second in the 50 Free coming in at 19.39.

Casas, sophomore Andres Puente , sophomore Jace Brown and Theall capped off the day with a first-place finish in the 400 Medley Relay with a time of 3:06.21.

In diving, the Aggies swept the 3-Meter board with sophomore Tony Stewart earning a top-score of 325.88. Freshman Kyle Sanchez took second with a score of 316.50 and freshman Shane Mardick earned third with a score of 276.83.

Up Next:

The Maroon & White take to the pool again tomorrow at 10 a.m. for prelims. Live results for the meet can be found here and links to the live stream of the meet can be found below. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Free Relay – Shaine Casas , Mark Theall , Kaloyan Bratanov , Tanner Olson – 1:16.48*

500 Free – Mark Theall – 4:10.67*

200 IM – Shaine Casas – 1:38.95*

50 Free – Tanner Olson – 19.39

400 Medley – Shaine Casas , Andres Puente , Jace Brown , Mark Theall – 3:06.21*

First place finishes are marked with *

Aggie Women Dominate on Day One of Art Adamson Invite

BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team started off strong on the first day of the three-day Art Adamson Invite. The Aggies raced against Incarnate Word and LSU at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Maroon & White placed first in every event they competed in, leading the way 405 points, Wednesday evening.

Freshman Chloe Stepanek highlighted day one of the Invite with two individual wins in the 500 free and 50 free. Senior Jing Wen Quah earned a first-place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.25. The pair also teamed up to aid the 200 Free Relay team in a top finish to start the day.

Junior Emma Carlton , junior Kylie Powers , Quah and Stepanek finished out the evening strong with a first-place finish in the 400 Medley Relay with a time of 3:35.61.

In diving, the Aggies swept the 1-meter board with senior Charlye Campbell earning a top score of 303.60. Junior Chloe Ceyanes took second with a score of 286.65, sophomore Alyssa Clairmont earned a score of 282.15 to take third and freshman Payton Props was third with a score of 259.58.

The Maroon & White take to the pool again tomorrow at 10 a.m. for prelims. Live results for the meet can be found here and links to the live stream of the meet can be found below. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Free Relay – Emma Carlton , Jing Wen Quah , Emma Stephenson , Chloe Stepanek – 1:30.30*

500 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 4:44.40*

200 IM – Jing Wen Quah – 1:57.25*

50 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 22.26*

400 Medley – Emma Carlton , Kylie Powers , Jing Wen Quah , Chloe Stepanek – 3:35.61*

Meet Schedule (Finals)

Thursday Friday Watch Diving Watch Diving Women 3-meter Women Platform Women 3-meter Men Platform Watch Swim Finals Watch Swim Finals Women 200 Medley Relay Women 1650 Free Men 200 Medley Relay Men 1650 Free Women 400 IM Women 200 Back Men 400 IM Men 200 Back Women 100 Fly Women 100 Free Men 100 Fly Men 100 Free Women 200 Free Women 200 Breast Men 200 Free Men 200 Breast Women 100 Breast Women 200 Fly Men 100 Breast Men 200 Fly Women 100 Back Women 400 Free Relay Men 100 Back Men 400 Free Relay Women 800 Free Relay Men 800 Free Relay

