Aggie Men’s Hoops Falls to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Nembhard scored 16 points and distributed nine assists and TCU beat Texas A&M 73-55 on Saturday.

Mike Miles scored 15 with five assists for the Horned Frogs (5-2), PJ Fuller scored 13 with four assists and TCU tallied 22 assists on 26-for-50 (52%) shooting. TCU made 10 of 23 from 3-point range.

Texas A&M (3-1) shot 18 for 47 (38%) and missed 13 of 17 from 3-point range. Jay Chandler led the Aggies with 12 points, Quenton Jackson scored 11 and Emanuel Miller 10.

Miles’ layup with 12:03 remaining before halftime gave the Horned Frogs an 11-10 lead and they led the rest of the way. TCU went on to outscore the Aggies 30-8 over the next nine minutes and went on to build a 42-21 halftime lead.

Jaedon LeDee’s layup with 14:12 remaining gave TCU its largest lead at 58-25.

Despite the fact it was the 165th all-time game between the two teams, it was their first against each other since 1996 when they were both playing in the former Southwestern Conference.

The Aggies lead the overall series 88-77.

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies shot 52.2 percent from the floor in the final 20 minutes, which ties for their second-best shooting performance in a half this season.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jay Jay Chandler , Hassan Diarra , Savion Flagg , Andre Gordon and Kevin Marfo (0-1) for the first time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Jay Jay Chandler earned his first start of the season and 30 th of his career. The senior led the Aggies in scoring with a season-high 12 points. Chandler was a perfect 4 of 4 from the charity stripe.

earned his first start of the season and 30 of his career. The senior led the Aggies in scoring with a season-high 12 points. Chandler was a perfect 4 of 4 from the charity stripe. Emanuel Miller led the Maroon & White in rebounds for the third consecutive game as the sophomore tallied nine. He also eclipsed the 10-point mark for the third time this year.

led the Maroon & White in rebounds for the third consecutive game as the sophomore tallied nine. He also eclipsed the 10-point mark for the third time this year. Quenton Jackson registered 11 points off the bench, and is the only Aggie to score at least eight points in every game.

registered 11 points off the bench, and is the only Aggie to score at least eight points in every game. Hassan Diarra recorded three steals, his second game of the 2020-21 campaign with at least three.

recorded three steals, his second game of the 2020-21 campaign with at least three. Buzz Williams is 19-15 in his career at Texas A&M and 272-170 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena for a 6 p.m. matchup Tuesday against Southeastern Louisiana. The game can be seen on SEC Network +.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics